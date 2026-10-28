Zelenskyy Shares Goal of Ending War with Trump Despite Different Approaches
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday that he shares US President Donald Trump’s objective of ending the war with Russia, although the two leaders differ over how to achieve that outcome.
In a statement posted on Telegram, Zelenskyy argued that Ukrainians have a deeper understanding of Russian society than Americans because of their shared Soviet history and years of living alongside Russians.
“We are on the same side with President Trump when we talk about the need to end this Russian war. But we see different tools to achieve this goal,” he said.
Asked about Russian President Vladimir Putin, Zelenskyy described him as “a deeply Soviet person,” referring to both his worldview and mentality.
“Speaking the truth is one of our weapons,” Zelenskyy said, pledging to continue speaking openly as Ukraine faces pressure and to use every available diplomatic channel to protect the country’s interests.
The Ukrainian president also said Russia had spent years targeting Ukraine’s data infrastructure and cyberspace, prompting Kyiv to develop measures to counter the attacks.
He argued that Ukraine’s decentralized digital systems had helped maintain mobile communications and internet connectivity despite strikes on data centers. Zelenskyy added that Ukrainian attacks had a greater effect on Russia because of the more centralized nature of its infrastructure.
In comments to Ukrainian media, Zelenskyy said any negotiations over territorial questions with Russia would ultimately have to involve the two countries’ leaders directly.
He outlined proposals discussed with the United States, including the establishment of demilitarized areas, arrangements concerning the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, potential territorial exchanges and the creation of a buffer zone in Donbas.
Zelenskyy said Kyiv was prepared to discuss these proposals but emphasized that such complex issues could not be settled through preliminary documents or informal negotiations alone.
He also criticized Moscow’s demand that NATO return its military presence to the alliance’s 1997 positions, describing the proposal as an attempt to reshape Europe’s security framework. He argued that discussions about Russia’s security demands would be premature until the outcome of the war and Ukraine’s own security guarantees were clearly established.
Zelenskyy further expressed reservations about reported plans for closer economic cooperation between Washington and Moscow involving diesel fuel, fertilizers, natural gas, frozen assets and possible sanctions relief.
He warned that such arrangements could create long-term risks for the United States, describing the prospect as an "economic marriage" built around Russian resources that might not ultimately benefit American interests.
The Ukrainian leader also raised concerns about a possible meeting between Trump, Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. He said he did not want the gathering to become "Yalta 2.0," invoking the 1945 conference where Allied leaders discussed the postwar international order. Zelenskyy insisted that any such meeting should address both the war in Ukraine and developments in the Middle East.
Turning to preparations for winter, Zelenskyy said Kyiv was not adequately prepared for the challenges ahead. He called on national and municipal authorities, including Mayor Vitali Klitschko, to cooperate despite the difficulties.
He pointed to Kharkiv as an example of a city that was better prepared and noted that several candidates had declined an offer to lead Kyiv’s military administration.
Zelenskyy also highlighted Ukraine’s shortage of air-defense ammunition, saying the country receives approximately 12 Patriot interceptor missiles from the United States each month but had used 35 during October alone. He acknowledged that Washington also faces shortages and said he had asked Trump to approve a special assistance package ahead of winter.
In a statement posted on Telegram, Zelenskyy argued that Ukrainians have a deeper understanding of Russian society than Americans because of their shared Soviet history and years of living alongside Russians.
“We are on the same side with President Trump when we talk about the need to end this Russian war. But we see different tools to achieve this goal,” he said.
Asked about Russian President Vladimir Putin, Zelenskyy described him as “a deeply Soviet person,” referring to both his worldview and mentality.
“Speaking the truth is one of our weapons,” Zelenskyy said, pledging to continue speaking openly as Ukraine faces pressure and to use every available diplomatic channel to protect the country’s interests.
The Ukrainian president also said Russia had spent years targeting Ukraine’s data infrastructure and cyberspace, prompting Kyiv to develop measures to counter the attacks.
He argued that Ukraine’s decentralized digital systems had helped maintain mobile communications and internet connectivity despite strikes on data centers. Zelenskyy added that Ukrainian attacks had a greater effect on Russia because of the more centralized nature of its infrastructure.
In comments to Ukrainian media, Zelenskyy said any negotiations over territorial questions with Russia would ultimately have to involve the two countries’ leaders directly.
He outlined proposals discussed with the United States, including the establishment of demilitarized areas, arrangements concerning the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, potential territorial exchanges and the creation of a buffer zone in Donbas.
Zelenskyy said Kyiv was prepared to discuss these proposals but emphasized that such complex issues could not be settled through preliminary documents or informal negotiations alone.
He also criticized Moscow’s demand that NATO return its military presence to the alliance’s 1997 positions, describing the proposal as an attempt to reshape Europe’s security framework. He argued that discussions about Russia’s security demands would be premature until the outcome of the war and Ukraine’s own security guarantees were clearly established.
Zelenskyy further expressed reservations about reported plans for closer economic cooperation between Washington and Moscow involving diesel fuel, fertilizers, natural gas, frozen assets and possible sanctions relief.
He warned that such arrangements could create long-term risks for the United States, describing the prospect as an "economic marriage" built around Russian resources that might not ultimately benefit American interests.
The Ukrainian leader also raised concerns about a possible meeting between Trump, Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. He said he did not want the gathering to become "Yalta 2.0," invoking the 1945 conference where Allied leaders discussed the postwar international order. Zelenskyy insisted that any such meeting should address both the war in Ukraine and developments in the Middle East.
Turning to preparations for winter, Zelenskyy said Kyiv was not adequately prepared for the challenges ahead. He called on national and municipal authorities, including Mayor Vitali Klitschko, to cooperate despite the difficulties.
He pointed to Kharkiv as an example of a city that was better prepared and noted that several candidates had declined an offer to lead Kyiv’s military administration.
Zelenskyy also highlighted Ukraine’s shortage of air-defense ammunition, saying the country receives approximately 12 Patriot interceptor missiles from the United States each month but had used 35 during October alone. He acknowledged that Washington also faces shortages and said he had asked Trump to approve a special assistance package ahead of winter.
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