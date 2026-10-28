Three NATO Allies’ Defense Chiefs Gather in Sofia for Talks
(MENAFN) The defense ministers and military chiefs of Türkiye, Bulgaria and Romania convened in the Bulgarian capital on Wednesday for a trilateral meeting.
Turkish National Defense Minister Yasar Guler and Chief of General Staff Gen. Selcuk Bayraktaroglu took part, according to a statement from the Turkish National Defense Ministry.
Bulgarian Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov and Chief of Defense Adm. Emil Eftimov greeted the Turkish delegation on arrival at the Boyana Government Residence.
Guler then joined Stoyanov, Romanian Defense Minister Stefan-Radu Oprea, Bayraktaroglu, Eftimov and Romanian Chief of Defense Gen. Gheorghita Vlad for a group photograph. The ministers and chiefs of general staff of the three countries then moved into the meeting.
Turkish National Defense Minister Yasar Guler and Chief of General Staff Gen. Selcuk Bayraktaroglu took part, according to a statement from the Turkish National Defense Ministry.
Bulgarian Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov and Chief of Defense Adm. Emil Eftimov greeted the Turkish delegation on arrival at the Boyana Government Residence.
Guler then joined Stoyanov, Romanian Defense Minister Stefan-Radu Oprea, Bayraktaroglu, Eftimov and Romanian Chief of Defense Gen. Gheorghita Vlad for a group photograph. The ministers and chiefs of general staff of the three countries then moved into the meeting.
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