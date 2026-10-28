Uzbekistan Pursues Visa-Free Travel Agreement With Thailand

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan is pursuing a visa-free travel agreement with Thailand amid reports of possible changes to the kingdom's electronic visa requirements for Uzbek citizens, Uzbekistan's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

On October 27, reports circulated online suggesting that Thailand might cancel a decision requiring Uzbek citizens to obtain electronic visas for travel to the country, including for tourism, starting September 15, 2026. The ministry's statement did not confirm that the requirement had been canceled.

According to the ministry, Thailand introduced the measure as part of broader efforts to regulate migration, affecting citizens of several countries, including Uzbekistan.

Since May 2026, Uzbekistan's Foreign Ministry has intensified diplomatic efforts to facilitate travel for Uzbek citizens to Thailand. Direct talks with Thailand's Foreign Ministry resulted in an agreement to pursue a bilateral visa-free travel agreement, the ministry said.

The draft agreement is currently under consideration by the Thai side.

Additionally, Uzbekistan is working through diplomatic channels to address difficulties its citizens have encountered when applying for Thai electronic visas. The Uzbek Consulate General in Thailand regularly holds bilateral meetings with the country's Foreign Ministry and Ministry of Tourism and Sports to discuss the issue.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's Embassy in Russia is maintaining contact with Thailand's diplomatic mission in Moscow as part of the broader effort.

Travelers should check Thailand's current entry requirements with official authorities before departure, the ministry said