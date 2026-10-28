Axogen, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results
|
Contact:
Axogen, Inc.
...
| Axogen, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|
| September 30,
2026
| December 31,
2025
|Assets
|
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|328,888
|$
|35,548
|Restricted cash
|2,000
|4,000
|Investments
|19,180
|5,980
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $770 and $948, respectively
|34,008
|26,169
|Inventory
|49,063
|42,373
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|4,953
|6,352
|Total current assets
|438,092
|120,422
|Property and equipment, net
|81,946
|81,783
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|13,394
|12,732
|Intangible assets, net
|7,910
|6,750
|Other assets, net
|8,997
|-
|Total assets
|$
|550,339
|$
|221,687
|
|Liabilities and shareholders' equity
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|$
|34,626
|$
|21,184
|Current maturities of long-term lease obligations
|1,830
|2,372
|Total current liabilities
|36,456
|23,556
|
|Long-term debt, net of debt discount and financing fees
|-
|48,387
|Long-term lease obligations
|17,639
|16,870
|Debt derivative liabilities
|-
|3,886
|Other long-term liabilities
|141
|141
|Total liabilities
|54,236
|92,840
|
|Shareholders' equity
| Common stock, $0.01 par value per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 59,724,524 and
47,199,797 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
|597
|472
|Additional paid-in capital
|821,235
|435,338
|Accumulated deficit
|(325,729
|)
|(306,963
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|496,103
|128,847
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|550,339
|$
|221,687
| Axogen, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|
| September 30,
2026
| September 30,
2025
| September 30,
2026
| September 30,
2025
|Revenues
|$
|75,834
|$
|60,082
|$
|207,022
|$
|165,304
|Cost of goods sold
|19,103
|14,089
|53,428
|42,360
|Gross profit
|56,731
|45,993
|153,594
|122,944
|Costs and expenses
|Sales and marketing
|30,361
|25,680
|89,821
|70,529
|Research and development
|8,950
|7,565
|25,056
|20,509
|General and administrative
|16,465
|10,836
|42,750
|29,983
|Total costs and expenses
|55,776
|44,081
|157,627
|121,021
|Income (loss) from operations
|955
|1,912
|(4,033
|)
|1,923
|Other income (expense)
|Investment income
|1,431
|319
|2,985
|816
|Interest expense
|(1
|)
|(1,757
|)
|(696
|)
|(5,984
|)
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|-
|(16,849
|)
|-
|Change in fair value of debt derivative liabilities
|-
|209
|-
|531
|Other (expense) income, net
|(51
|)
|25
|(173
|)
|167
|Total other income (expense), net
|1,379
|(1,204
|)
|(14,733
|)
|(4,470
|)
|Net income (loss)
|$
|2,334
|$
|708
|$
|(18,766
|)
|$
|(2,547
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
|55,158,424
|46,494,598
|53,437,633
|45,905,069
|Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
|61,525,789
|49,088,436
|53,437,633
|45,905,069
|Net income (loss) per common share - basic
|$
|0.04
|$
|0.02
|$
|(0.35
|)
|$
|(0.06
|)
|Net income (loss) per common share - diluted
|$
|0.04
|$
|0.01
|$
|(0.35
|)
|$
|(0.06
|)
| Axogen, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
|
|Nine Months Ended
|
| September 30,
2026
| September 30,
2025
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|Net loss
|$
|(18,766
|)
|$
|(2,547
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
|Depreciation
|4,787
|5,027
|Amortization of right-of-use assets
|1,305
|294
|Amortization of intangible assets
|329
|221
|Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing fees
|68
|666
|Provision for bad debts
|4
|358
|Loss on disposal of equipment
|26
|-
|Change in fair value of debt derivative liabilities
|-
|(531
|)
|Investment gains, net
|(191
|)
|(238
|)
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|16,849
|-
|Stock-based compensation expense
|24,403
|13,501
|Change in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(7,843
|)
|(7,028
|)
|Inventory
|(6,690
|)
|(7,398
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|1,399
|(619
|)
|Other assets, net
|(1,989
|)
|-
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|13,359
|(2,985
|)
|Operating lease obligations
|(1,724
|)
|(833
|)
|Cash paid for interest portion of financing lease obligations
|(4
|)
|(3
|)
|Other long-term liabilities
|-
|(111
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|25,322
|(2,226
|)
|
|
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(5,074
|)
|(2,498
|)
|Purchase of investments
|(27,209
|)
|(13,723
|)
|Proceeds from sale of investments
|14,200
|8,000
|Purchases of equity investments held at cost
|(7,008
|)
|-
|Cash payments for intangible assets
|(1,306
|)
|(1,138
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|$
|(26,397
|)
|$
|(9,359
|)
|
|(CONTINUED...)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock
|$
|359,622
|$
|-
|Payment of stock issuance costs
|(1,341
|)
|-
|Repayment of long-term debt
|(48,585
|)
|-
|Fees paid to lender related to debt extinguishment
|(20,498
|)
|-
|Fees paid to third parties related to debt extinguishment
|(107
|)
|-
|Payments of employee tax withholding on vested stock awards
|(9,447
|)
|-
|Cash paid for debt portion of financing lease obligations
|(14
|)
|(11
|)
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options and ESPP stock purchases
|12,785
|5,944
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|292,415
|5,933
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|291,340
|(5,652
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period
|39,548
|33,554
|Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period
|$
|330,888
|$
|27,902
| Axogen, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except share amounts)
|
|Common Stock
| Additional Paid-in
Capital
| Accumulated
Deficit
| Total Shareholders'
Equity
|
|Shares
|Amount
|Three Months Ended September 30, 2026
|Balance at June 30, 2026
|53,656,293
|$
|537
|$
|583,783
|$
|(328,063
|)
|$
|256,257
|Net income
|-
|-
|-
|2,334
|2,334
|Issuance of common shares
|5,646,500
|57
|224,972
|-
|225,029
|Stock-based compensation
|-
|-
|8,794
|-
|8,794
|Issuance of restricted and performance stock units, net of shares withheld for withholding taxes
|9,507
|-
|(174
|)
|-
|(174
|)
|Exercise of stock options
|412,224
|3
|3,860
|-
|3,863
|Balance at September 30, 2026
|59,724,524
|$
|597
|$
|821,235
|$
|(325,729
|)
|$
|496,103
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026
|
|
|
|
|
|Balance at December 31, 2025
|47,199,797
|$
|472
|$
|435,338
|$
|(306,963
|)
|$
|128,847
|Net loss
|-
|-
|-
|(18,766
|)
|(18,766
|)
|Issuance of common shares
|10,246,500
|103
|358,178
|-
|358,281
|Stock-based compensation
|-
|-
|24,403
|-
|24,403
|Issuance of restricted and performance stock units, net of shares withheld for withholding taxes
|1,130,195
|11
|(9,458
|)
|-
|(9,447
|)
|Exercise of stock options and employee stock purchases under the ESPP
|1,148,032
|11
|12,774
|-
|12,785
|Balance at September 30, 2026
|59,724,524
|$
|597
|$
|821,235
|$
|(325,729
|)
|$
|496,103
|Three Months Ended September 30, 2025
|Balance at June 30, 2025
|45,765,290
|$
|457
|$
|406,334
|$
|(294,515
|)
|$
|112,276
|Net income
|-
|-
|-
|708
|708
|Stock-based compensation
|-
|-
|5,424
|-
|5,424
|Issuance of restricted and performance stock units
|81,925
|1
|(1
|)
|-
|-
|Exercise of stock options
|270,068
|3
|2,394
|-
|2,397
|Balance at September 30, 2025
|46,117,283
|$
|461
|$
|414,151
|$
|(293,807
|)
|$
|120,805
|Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025
|Balance at December 31, 2024
|44,148,836
|$
|441
|$
|394,726
|$
|(291,260
|)
|$
|103,907
|Net loss
|-
|-
|-
|(2,547
|)
|(2,547
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|-
|-
|13,501
|-
|13,501
|Issuance of restricted and performance stock units
|1,301,062
|13
|(13
|)
|-
|-
|Exercise of stock options and employee stock purchases under the ESPP
|667,385
|7
|5,937
|-
|5,944
|Balance at September 30, 2025
|46,117,283
|$
|461
|$
|414,151
|$
|(293,807
|)
|$
|120,805
| Axogen, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|EBITDA & Adjusted EBITDA
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
| September 30,
2026
| September 30,
2025
| September 30,
2026
| September 30,
2025
|Net income (loss)
|$
|2,334
|$
|708
|$
|(18,766)
|$
|(2,547)
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|1,694
|1,730
|5,116
|5,248
|Investment income
|(1,431)
|(319)
|(2,985)
|(816)
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|32
|(62)
|220
|4
|Interest expense
|1
|1,757
|696
|5,984
|EBITDA - non-GAAP
|2,630
|3,814
|(15,719)
|7,873
|EBITDA margin - non-GAAP
|3.5%
|6.3%
|(7.6)%
|4.8%
|Non-cash stock-based compensation expense
|8,794
|5,424
|24,403
|13,501
|BioCircuit transaction and integration costs
|1,969
|-
|1,969
|-
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|-
|16,849
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA - non-GAAP
|$
|13,393
|$
|9,238
|$
|27,502
|$
|21,374
|Adjusted EBITDA margin - non-GAAP
|17.7
|15.4%
|13.3%
|12.9%
|Adjusted Net Income
|Three Months Ended September 30, 2026
| GAAP
Results
| Non-cash
Stock-based
Compensation
Expense
| BioCircuit
Transaction
and
Integration
Costs
| Adjusted
Results
|Revenues
|$
|75,834
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|75,834
|Cost of goods sold
|19,103
|(695
|)
|-
|18,408
|Gross profit
|56,731
|695
|-
|57,426
|Costs and expenses
|Sales and marketing
|30,361
|(2,176
|)
|-
|28,185
|Research and development
|8,950
|(1,826
|)
|-
|7,124
|General and administrative
|16,465
|(4,097
|)
|(1,969
|)
|10,399
|Total costs and expenses
|55,776
|(8,099
|)
|(1,969
|)
|45,708
|Income from operations
|955
|8,794
|1,969
|11,718
|Other income (expense)
|Investment income
|1,431
|-
|-
|1,431
|Interest expense
|(1
|)
|-
|-
|(1
|)
|Other expense, net
|(51
|)
|-
|-
|(51
|)
|Total other income, net
|1,379
|-
|-
|1,379
|Net income
|$
|2,334
|$
|8,794
|$
|1,969
|$
|13,097
|Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
|61,525,789
|61,525,789
|61,525,789
|61,525,789
|Net income per common share - diluted
|$
|0.04
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.03
|$
|0.21
| Axogen, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|Adjusted Net Income
|Three Months Ended September 30, 2025
| GAAP
Results
| Non-cash
Stock-based
Compensation
Expense
| Adjusted
Results
|Revenues
|$
|60,082
|$
|-
|$
|60,082
|Cost of goods sold
|14,089
|(706
|)
|13,383
|Gross profit
|45,993
|706
|46,699
|Costs and expenses
|Sales and marketing
|25,680
|(1,524
|)
|24,156
|Research and development
|7,565
|(1,047
|)
|6,518
|General and administrative
|10,836
|(2,147
|)
|8,689
|Total costs and expenses
|44,081
|(4,718
|)
|39,363
|Income from operations
|1,912
|5,424
|7,336
|Other income (expense)
|Investment income
|319
|-
|319
|Interest expense
|(1,757
|)
|-
|(1,757
|)
|Change in fair value of debt derivative liabilities
|209
|-
|209
|Other income, net
|25
|-
|25
|Total other expense, net
|(1,204
|)
|-
|(1,204
|)
|Net income
|$
|708
|$
|5,424
|$
|6,132
|Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
|49,088,436
|49,088,436
|49,088,436
|Net income per common share - diluted
|$
|0.01
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.12
| Axogen, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|Adjusted Net Income
|Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026
|GAAP Results
| Non-cash
Stock-based
Compensation
Expense
| BioCircuit
Transaction
and
Integration
Costs
| Loss on
Extinguishment
of Debt
| Dilutive
Shares
Impact(1)
|Adjusted Results
|Revenues
|$
|207,022
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|207,022
|Cost of goods sold
|53,428
|(2,824
|)
|-
|-
|50,604
|Gross profit
|153,594
|2,824
|-
|-
|156,418
|Costs and expenses
|Sales and marketing
|89,821
|(5,737
|)
|-
|-
|84,084
|Research and development
|25,056
|(5,040
|)
|-
|-
|20,016
|General and administrative
|42,750
|(10,802
|)
|(1,969
|)
|-
|29,979
|Total costs and expenses
|157,627
|(21,579
|)
|(1,969
|)
|-
|134,079
|(Loss) income from operations
|(4,033
|)
|24,403
|1,969
|-
|22,339
|Other income (expense)
|Investment income
|2,985
|-
|-
|-
|2,985
|Interest expense
|(696
|)
|-
|-
|-
|(696
|)
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|(16,849
|)
|-
|-
|16,849
|-
|Other expense, net
|(173
|)
|-
|-
|-
|(173
|)
|Total other (expense) income, net
|(14,733
|)
|-
|-
|16,849
|2,116
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(18,766
|)
|$
|24,403
|$
|1,969
|$
|16,849
|$
|24,455
|Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
|53,437,633
|53,437,633
|53,437,633
|53,437,633
|6,097,037
|59,534,670
|Net (loss) income per common share - diluted
|$
|(0.35
|)
|$
|0.46
|$
|0.04
|$
|0.32
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|0.41
|(1)
|Due to a GAAP net loss, antidilutive securities are excluded from GAAP diluted weighted average common shares outstanding. However, considering the adjusted net income position, adjusted diluted weighted average common shares outstanding incorporates securities that would have been dilutive for GAAP.
| Axogen, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|Adjusted Net Income
|Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025
| GAAP
Results
| Non-cash
Stock-based
Compensation
Expense
| Dilutive
Shares
Impact(1)
| Adjusted
Results
|Revenues
|$
|165,304
|$
|-
|$
|165,304
|Cost of goods sold
|42,360
|(1,406
|)
|40,954
|Gross profit
|122,944
|1,406
|124,350
|Costs and expenses
|Sales and marketing
|70,529
|(3,422
|)
|67,107
|Research and development
|20,509
|(2,796
|)
|17,713
|General and administrative
|29,983
|(5,877
|)
|24,106
|Total costs and expenses
|121,021
|(12,095
|)
|108,926
|Income from operations
|1,923
|13,501
|15,424
|Other income (expense)
|Investment income
|816
|-
|816
|Interest expense
|(5,984
|)
|-
|(5,984
|)
|Change in fair value of debt derivative liabilities
|531
|-
|531
|Other income, net
|167
|-
|167
|Total other expense, net
|(4,470
|)
|-
|(4,470
|)
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(2,547
|)
|$
|13,501
|$
|10,954
|Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
|45,905,069
|45,905,069
|3,068,714
|48,973,783
|Net (loss) income per common share - diluted
|$
|(0.06
|)
|$
|0.29
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|0.22
|(1)
| Due to a GAAP net loss, antidilutive securities are excluded from GAAP diluted weighted average common shares outstanding. However, considering the adjusted net income position, adjusted diluted weighted average common shares outstanding incorporates securities that would have been dilutive for GAAP.
|Free Cash Flow
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30, 2026
|September 30, 2025
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|$
|25,322
|$
|(2,226
|)
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(5,074
|)
|(2,498
|)
|Cash payments for intangible assets
|(1,306
|)
|(1,138
|)
|Free cash flow
|$
|18,942
|$
|(5,862
|)
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