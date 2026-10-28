Snom Expands Its Partner Network With Over 500 New Partners: Strategic Meeting In Rome With Platinum And Gold Distributors From EMEA And APAC

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As part of the VIP Distribution Event held on 14 and 15 October, Snom gathered key international partners to discuss new market opportunities, go-to-market strategies, and portfolio expansion









BERLIN, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the last six months, Snom has expanded its global partner network by more than 500 new partners, further consolidating its presence in key EMEA and APAC markets. To reflect this momentum, Snom hosted its VIP Distribution Event in Rome on 14 and 15 October, where the company's top channel partners gathered to discuss strategic growth priorities, portfolio expansion, and new market opportunities.

The event brought together Snom's Platinum and Gold distributors, along with a select group of high-potential partners. After the 2024 edition near Barcelona, Snom selected Italy as the host country. The company has maintained a local presence there since 2009, reflecting the strategic importance it places on direct dialogue with partners and a strong understanding of local market dynamics.

An expanding network: growth comes through the channel

Strengthening the sales network is one of the most significant achievements of the strategy Snom has pursued over the past eighteen months. The expansion of the company's market presence is progressing hand in hand with the growing integration of sales and marketing activities, meaning partners are not only supported with innovative products but also through lead generation initiatives, training programmes, and local business development activities.

Supporting this growth are the continued evolution of the partner programme and the enhancement of training activities, with initiatives tailored to different product ranges and their respective application scenarios. The objective is not simply to increase the number of operators involved, but to provide them with the tools and expertise needed to manage increasingly complex projects and seize opportunities across various market segments.

“Acquiring more than 500 new partners in just six months confirms the effectiveness of our international growth strategy and the market's strong interest in Snom solutions,” explained Fabio Albanini, Senior Vice President Sales & Operations at Snom.“However, the number of partners alone is not enough to measure the success of a commercial strategy. We believe it is essential to build long-term relationships, understand the specific needs of individual markets, and create the conditions that enable our partners to develop new business opportunities. The event in Rome was a particularly important milestone in this direction.”

Shared strategies and new business opportunities

During the two-day event, the heads of Snom's product management, sales, and marketing departments presented the company's key strategic development plans, providing distributors with an overview of its commercial strategies, product roadmaps, and initiatives planned to support the channel.

Among the topics discussed, particular attention was given to the hospitality sector, for which Snom introduced a dedicated portfolio of products two years ago, as well as to the specific characteristics of the enterprise and carrier markets, which have different project, technological, and commercial requirements.

The event also covered updates to the partner programme, country-specific growth strategies, and the role of marketing and communication activities in driving demand and supporting distributors in their business development efforts.

Alongside group sessions, participants attended presentations on the various product ranges as well as one-to-one meetings. These sessions provided an opportunity to examine the specific characteristics of their respective markets and engage directly with the managers responsible for the company's different business areas.

A broader portfolio designed to address market demands

Snom is expanding its distribution network in parallel with its portfolio, which continues to evolve to address an increasingly broad range of application requirements.

With the introduction of the new top-of-the-range D895M, Snom completed and revitalised its D8xx series of professional IP desk phones. At the same time, the development of cordless solutions and the hospitality portfolio, together with additional product innovations planned for 2027, is creating new project opportunities, including in environments with specific mobility, integration, and communication reliability requirements.

These are complemented by specialised applications that further expand the range of scenarios which Snom solutions can be integrated into.

This portfolio diversification reflects a clear strategic objective: to provide partners with solutions that can adapt to a variety of operational environments, while creating new growth opportunities beyond traditional IP telephony market segments.

Global collaboration sets its sights on future goals

Alongside strategic and commercial discussions, the event also provided participants with an opportunity to engage with one another, share experiences from their respective markets, and strengthen personal relationships with the Snom management team. The choice of Rome as the venue also made it possible to complement the business programme with moments dedicated to exploring the city in a relaxed and informal atmosphere.

The event took place at a particularly significant time for Snom, which continues to invest in strengthening its international partnerships and developing a portfolio capable of meeting the evolving needs of the market.

“The 50th anniversary of our parent company, VTech, celebrated this year, and Snom's 30th anniversary, which we will celebrate in February 2027, are two important milestones,” concluded Fabio Albanini.“They provide an opportunity to reflect on our history, but above all to look ahead. Channel growth, investment in our portfolio, and ongoing dialogue with our partners are the foundations which we intend to build on in the years to come.”

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at





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