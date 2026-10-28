HOLLYWOOD JOINS THE FIGHT TO CURE DISEASE: POLLACK FILMS PARTNERS WITH THE AMERICAN CENTER FOR CURES ON FEATURE FILM

Ambitious Mission to Confront Humanity's Most Devastating Diseases - Hollywood Feature Aims to Transform the Future of Human Health.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- What if the next great breakthrough in the fight against disease begins not only in a laboratory, but with a story powerful enough to inspire the world?Pollack Films today announced a partnership with The American Center for Cures (ACC) to develop and produce a feature film inspired by the organization's ambitious mission to accelerate the prevention, treatment, and eventual elimination of some of humanity's most devastating diseases.The project will bring together Hollywood filmmakers, business leaders, scientists, and individuals committed to advancing a future in which diseases that have devastated families for generations can be prevented, treated, and ultimately cured.The partnership will seek to attract leading production and distribution partners, as well as prominent on-screen talent who share the vision of ACC co-founder Lou Weisbach, a businessman and philanthropist who believes that eliminating disease should be among America's greatest national priorities.“Disease knows no boundaries,” said Lou Weisbach, co-founder of the American Center for Cures.“It does not matter whether you are Black or white, rich or poor, Democrat or Republican. Disease touches every family, every community, and every corner of the world. This is one issue that unites all Americans. We have the scientific talent, the resources, and the ingenuity to make extraordinary progress. What we need now is the collective will to make curing disease a national priority. This film is about inspiring that will.”The film will be produced by Michael Pollack, CEO of Pollack Films, who has spent more than 35 years financing and producing feature films in New York and Los Angeles. Pollack Films is dedicated to developing compelling stories that entertain audiences while exploring ideas with the potential to make a lasting impact.“Great films do more than entertain. They move people, challenge assumptions, and sometimes change the way society thinks about what is possible,” said Pollack.“When Lou shared his vision for the American Center for Cures, I immediately recognized the potential for an extraordinary story. This is about human determination, scientific discovery, hope, and the possibility of changing millions of lives. I can't imagine a more important story to bring to the screen.”BUILDING A NATIONAL MOVEMENT THROUGH STORYTELLINGThe film will be executive produced by Nick Rathod, an advisor to the American Center for Cures, former Obama White House official, and nationally recognized political strategist and social impact leader.Rathod has spent more than two decades building and leading campaigns, organizations, and initiatives at the intersection of politics, public policy, business, and social change. A former senior official in President Barack Obama's administration, including service in the White House, he has advised global leaders, including three U.S. presidents, and held senior leadership positions in government, national political campaigns, and organizations dedicated to advancing social impact. His career has focused on bringing together leaders, institutions, and communities to turn ambitious ideas into meaningful and lasting change.“President Obama often reminded us that meaningful change begins when people believe something better is possible - and then come together to make it happen,” said Rathod.“That's exactly what excites me about this project. Imagine if we could bring the same national energy, urgency, and collective determination that we bring to political campaigns, major social movements, or even the space race to the challenge of curing disease. Storytelling has the power to make that possibility real for millions of people. We want to create a film that doesn't just move audiences emotionally, but inspires a generation to believe that ending the suffering caused by disease is a goal worth pursuing together.”Rathod will work alongside Pollack and Weisbach to help shape the film's broader impact strategy, connecting its storytelling to opportunities for public engagement, philanthropic leadership, and national dialogue around accelerating medical breakthroughs.A STORY BIGGER THAN THE SCREENThe filmmakers envision a feature that captures both the human consequences of disease and the extraordinary possibilities emerging from scientific discovery, innovation, and collaboration.At its heart, the project will explore a universal question: What could humanity accomplish if curing disease became one of our defining collective missions?Beyond the film itself, the partnership reflects a shared ambition to bring greater public attention to the American Center for Cures and its mission, while encouraging conversations among leaders in entertainment, science, philanthropy, business, and public life.Development is underway, with Pollack Films and ACC beginning conversations with potential creative collaborators, production partners, distributors, and talent.ABOUT THE AMERICAN CENTER FOR CURESThe American Center for Cures (ACC) is a bipartisan initiative co-founded by businessman and philanthropist Lou Weisbach and physician Dr. Richard J. Boxer, dedicated to accelerating the prevention, treatment, and cure of the world's most devastating diseases.Built on the belief that curing disease should be one of America's greatest national priorities, ACC is advancing an ambitious proposal to transform how the nation funds, organizes, and accelerates medical research. Its vision brings together full guaranteed funding, scientific innovation, proven leadership, private-sector expertise, accountability, and a sense of urgency to pursue breakthroughs against cancer, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, diabetes, heart disease, ALS, and other major illnesses. Never in the history of America has there been a business-like approach to curing disease that includes the 5 pillars that a successful business needs; the ACC provides this approach.At the heart of ACC's mission is a simple conviction: Disease does not discriminate, and the pursuit of cures should unite us all. By bringing together leaders across science, medicine, business, philanthropy, and public life, ACC seeks to build the national commitment necessary to turn extraordinary scientific possibilities into life-changing cures.We as Americans are sick and tired of friends and family who suffer and die from diseases that, in many cases, shouldn't even exist anymore. The ACC is committed to ending that now.For more information, visit .MEDIA CONTACTFor press inquiries, interview requests, or additional information:

Henry Walker

Pollack Films

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HOLLYWOOD JOINS THE FIGHT TO CURE DISEASE: POLLACK FILMS PARTNERS WITH THE AMERICAN CENTER FOR CURES ON FEATURE FILM News Provided By Pollack Films October 28, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Science, Technology



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