Foreclosure Questions Rise 12% On Justanswer As Homeowners Seek Ways To Save Their Homes

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) JustAnswer data shows surge in questions from homeowners seeking guidance on foreclosure notices, approaching auctions and options for keeping their homes

- JustAnswer Real Estate Law Expert Jessica BoberSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As foreclosure activity rises across the United States, homeowners are turning to legal experts with increasingly consequential questions: Can I stop a foreclosure? What happens if my home goes to auction? Is there still a way to keep my house?New data from JustAnswer, the online platform connecting people with verified experts, shows that questions from people facing foreclosure, or who had recently lost a home to foreclosure, increased 12% year over year from January through September 2026. Within that group, questions specifically about mortgage foreclosure rose 14%.The findings come as national foreclosure activity continues to climb. According to ATTOM's August 2026 U.S. Foreclosure Market Report foreclosure filings increased 13% compared with a year earlier, while completed foreclosures jumped 42%. Despite those increases, foreclosure activity remains below historical norms.But while national statistics reveal how many properties are entering foreclosure, questions submitted to JustAnswer offer a closer look at the challenges some homeowners face as they try to navigate the process.Behind the Foreclosure Numbers: Families Facing Deadlines and Difficult DecisionsQuestions submitted to JustAnswer in 2026 illustrate the situations prompting homeowners to seek legal guidance, including approaching auction dates, disputes over mortgage payments and uncertainty about whether a foreclosure can still be stopped..“My home was foreclosed on, and my family has 10 days to vacate. Is there a way to extend or stop the process so I can keep my home?”.“The other person on our mortgage stopped paying, and the lender has filed for foreclosure. How can I keep the home?”.“I have a buyer lined up and need to close before the foreclosure auction. What is the fastest legal path?”The questions reveal a dimension of foreclosure that housing statistics alone cannot capture: homeowners navigating complicated legal and financial decisions, sometimes with little time to act.“For many homeowners, by the time they reach out to us, is when foreclosure is an immediate threat. They may have received a foreclosure notice, learned an auction is scheduled, or been told they must leave their home,” said Jessica Bober, a Real Estate Law Expert on JustAnswer.Depending on the circumstances and applicable state law, homeowners facing foreclosure may have options that include negotiating a loan modification, establishing a repayment arrangement or selling the property before foreclosure. The availability of those options can depend on where a homeowner is in the foreclosure process.Refinancing Isn't Always a Simple Way OutFor some homeowners trying to improve their financial position, refinancing can present another set of challenges. JustAnswer also recorded a 9% year-over-year increase in questions about refinancing difficulties. Many of these inquiries centered on obstacles beyond interest rates or loan qualifications, including outstanding liens, unresolved probate matters and disagreements between co-owners.“Homeowners often assume refinancing is simply a matter of qualifying for a new loan, but the legal status of the property can be just as important. Outstanding liens, unresolved probate matters, or disputes involving co-owners can prevent a refinance from moving forward pursuing refinancing, homeowners should confirm who legally owns the property, identify any outstanding title issues, and determine what documentation or legal action may be necessary to satisfy the lender's requirements. Addressing these issues early can help avoid costly delays, particularly when foreclosure deadlines are approaching,” said Bober.Those obstacles can be particularly consequential when a homeowner is also confronting a foreclosure deadline.The broader financial pressures facing recent homebuyers add context to these concerns. In Truework's 2026 Recent Homebuyer Report, 88% of recent buyers with a mortgage said a single setback, such as a job loss, major repair or medical bill, could put their monthly payment at risk.What Homeowners Should Know Before It's Too LateWhile receiving a foreclosure notice can be alarming, it does not necessarily mean a homeowner has exhausted every available option. However, the remedies available can vary substantially by state, loan type and stage of the foreclosure process.The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau recommends contacting the mortgage servicer and seeking help from a HUD-approved housing counselor. Homeowners who have received foreclosure papers should also seek guidance about the deadlines and legal requirements that apply to their situation.“One of the most costly mistakes a homeowner can make is assuming nothing can be done once foreclosure proceedings begin. Depending on the circumstances and applicable state law, options may include negotiating a loan modification, pursuing a repayment arrangement, selling the property before foreclosure, or challenging procedural deficiencies in the foreclosure process. The earlier a homeowner understands these options, the greater the opportunity to make an informed decision before critical deadlines pass,” says Bober.About the Data:JustAnswer compared relevant U.S. customer questions submitted during January–September 2025 and the same period in 2026, applying the same relevance and customer-wording criteria in both years. Qualifying foreclosure questions increased from 1,802 to 2,024, 12.3%, while refinancing-difficulty questions increased from 325 to 354, 9%. Findings reflect questions submitted to JustAnswer, not national housing-market rates.About JustAnswer:JustAnswer is a paid online platform that connects people with verified human experts for professional help across automotive, legal, medical, veterinary, home improvement, technology, and other categories. Available 24/7, JustAnswer gives people fast access to real experts when they need answers - without appointments, long wait times, or scheduling hassles. Since 2003, millions of customers have turned to JustAnswer for trusted guidance from more than 20,000 verified and licensed professionals. Learn more at .

Lindsay Stevens

JustAnswer

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Foreclosure Questions Rise 12% on JustAnswer as Homeowners Seek Ways to Save Their Homes News Provided By Smitten Communications October 28, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.