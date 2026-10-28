From AI Law To AI Policy In Minutes: AI Rebooted Launches Policy Fasttrack And The AI Legislation Tracker

AI Rebooted Legislation Tracker

Organizations Now Have a Faster Path from AI Regulation to Ready-to-Adopt Policy

COLEBROOK, NH, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AI Rebooted today launched two products that help organizations understand their AI compliance obligations and put policies into practice. Policy FastTrack is a self-service tool that creates customized AI compliance policies in minutes, and the AI Legislation Tracker is an interactive global map of relevant AI laws and regulations. Together, the tools connect regulatory requirements with written policies tailored to each organization's needs.Many organizations know they need an AI policy but struggle to determine which laws and frameworks apply, or lack the legal budget to draft one from scratch. Policy FastTrack and the AI Legislation Tracker help close that gap.From Map to Policy"Every week another country, state, or regulator puts new AI rules on the books, and most organizations are trying to keep up with a blank page and a search engine," said Michelle Strasburger, CEO and Co-Founder of AI Rebooted. "The AI Legislation Tracker shows leaders where the rules are and where they are heading. Policy FastTrack turns that knowledge into a policy their legal and compliance teams can start from. You can't govern what you don't know about, and you can't enforce a policy you haven't written."Policy FastTrack: Compliance-Ready Policies in MinutesPolicy FastTrack offers a high-quality, affordable third way between copying a generic policy online and paying a law firm to draft one from scratch. Its library of more than 90 vetted templates spans the frameworks regulators and auditors care about most, including a Best Practice AI Policy starter set, state, national, and international policies, ISO/IEC 42001, NIST AI Risk Management Framework, SOC 2, HIPAA, GDPR, PCI DSS, and FedRAMP.Generating a policy takes four steps, all in the browser:1.Pick a framework. Choose the framework your organization needs.2.Pick a template. Select the policy your organization requires, such as acceptable use, risk register, impact assessment, or supplier policy.3.Fill in your details. A simple in-context editor captures organization-specific fields such as organization name, effective date, policy owner, and jurisdictions.4.Download as Word. Receive a customized, editable document ready for legal, compliance, and executive review.The average time from template to finished document is five minutes, and templates are updated as regulations change. Policy FastTrack templates provide a starting point for policy development and do not constitute legal advice. AI Rebooted recommends that organizations have their policies reviewed by qualified legal counsel before adoption.AI Legislation Tracker: The Global Picture at a GlanceThe AI Legislation Tracker is an interactive map of AI regulation around the world. Users can explore enacted, rejected, and proposed laws by region and jurisdiction, from the EU AI Act to emerging U.S. state laws.An organization's AI obligations can extend to wherever its customers, employees, and data are located. The tracker gives executives, HR leaders, and compliance teams one place to understand that exposure before it becomes an audit finding, fine, or lost customer. Once organizations identify the laws that apply, Policy FastTrack helps them develop an aligned policy."AI is evolving quickly, and business leaders need accessible ways to understand how legislation may affect their organizations," said Sarah Kerbeshian, MAOL, Founder and Principal Consultant of Kerbeshian Strategic HR Consulting. "What I appreciate about this tool is how it makes a complex, changing landscape easier to navigate, helping leaders stay informed, ask better questions, and make thoughtful decisions about responsible AI adoption."Why NowThe cost of operating without an AI policy is rising. According to IBM's 2026 Cost of a Data Breach Report, the average breach now costs $4.99 million. In 92% of AI-related breaches, the organization had no basic rules governing which AI tools employees could use or what data they could enter.Regulatory exposure is growing at the same time. The EU AI Act applies based on where customers are located, and all U.S. states have enacted their own AI legal requirements. For mid-sized organizations without a dedicated compliance team, simply knowing which laws apply is a challenge."Navigating the complex and fast-moving world of AI-influenced work can be overwhelming," said Allessandria Polizzi, SPHR, PhD, CEO and Founder of Verdant Leadership. "This tool helps organizations identify what's changing and provides templates and resources for clearing out the noise and building a strong foundation for the future.""A written policy is the first control most organizations are missing," Strasburger added. "We built these tools so that a 200-person company can get to a credible starting point the same day, without breaking the budget on outside legal fees."From Document to Operating PolicyThe Enterprise Edition of Policy FastTrack connects finished policies to Governance 1st, adding bulk licensing, approval and attestation workflows, version control, and automatic framework mapping, so evidence is ready the moment an auditor asks.If AI is the orchestra, Policy FastTrack and the AI Legislation Tracker give every conductor the score and the map they need to lead with confidence.AvailabilityPolicy FastTrack and the AI Legislation Tracker are available today. Explore the tracker at ai-rebooted and build policies at ai-rebooted. To learn about the Enterprise Edition or schedule a Governance 1st demonstration, contact the AI Rebooted sales team.About AI RebootedAI Rebooted is an AI governance and workforce technology company that helps organizations adopt AI responsibly. Through its Governance 1st platform, AI Rebooted provides AI strategy, governance, policy development, training, and enablement to support responsible AI adoption. Its solutions help organizations operationalize governance, enhance workforce productivity, manage AI risk, demonstrate compliance, and align AI initiatives with business objectives while preparing leaders and organizations for the future of work.Responsible AI Starts Here.

Laurie Bokuniewicz

AI Rebooted

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From AI Law to AI Policy in Minutes: AI Rebooted Launches Policy FastTrack and the AI Legislation Tracker News Provided By AI Rebooted October 28, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Law, Technology, World & Regional



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