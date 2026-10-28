BALTIMORE, LET's COLLECT 5,000 COATS FOR CITY SCHOOLS STUDENTS

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Non-Profit South Baltimore 7 launches citywide campaign to provide 5,000 new winter coats to City Schools students before winter break

- Steven Johnson, executive director of South Baltimore 7BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Baltimore is being asked to come together this fall for a simple but powerful goal: 5,000 new winter coats for 5,000 Baltimore students before winter break. South Baltimore 7, in partnership with Baltimore City Public Schools, announced today the launch of the 5,000 Coat Drive. This citywide effort will bring warmth to students and rally families, businesses, community organizations, faith leaders, sports figures, entertainers, and residents around one shared goal.The campaign culminates on December 18, when organizers will celebrate the city's collective effort and the delivery of coats to students. State Senator Bill Ferguson and Councilwoman Phylicia Porter are among those who are publicly supporting these efforts.“This is about more than a coat,” said Steven Johnson, executive director of South Baltimore 7.“It's about letting a young person know that somebody sees them, somebody cares about them, and somebody in their community is willing to show up for them. Five thousand coats is a big goal, but I believe Baltimore is a big enough city with a big enough heart to get it done. We're asking everyone, including businesses, organizations, families and individuals, to find a way to be part of this.”The campaign will provide new winter coats to students at eight City Schools, reaching families in six South Baltimore communities. Participating schools include Arundel Elementary School, Bay-Brook Elementary/Middle School, Benjamin Franklin High School at Masonville Cove, Curtis Bay Elementary School, The Historic Cherry Hill Elementary/Middle School, Lakeland Elementary/Middle School, Maree G. Farring Elementary/Middle School and Westport Academy.The 5,000 Coat Drive is intentionally designed to be a Baltimore story, not simply a donation. Throughout the fall, organizers will spotlight the people, businesses, schools, and neighborhoods stepping up to help reach the goal.Baltimore City Public Schools is supporting the campaign as a partner, helping connect the effort to students, families, and school communities.“Our students deserve to feel known, valued, challenged, and supported - and that support extends beyond the classroom,” said Dr. Jermaine Dawson, CEO of Baltimore City Public Schools.“A warm winter coat may seem like a simple thing, but for a student and family, it can make a meaningful difference. We are proud to partner with this effort and invite the Baltimore community to come together to make sure our students are ready for the winter months.”The campaign will offer Baltimore residents opportunities to donate coats, provide financial support, become campaign ambassadors, organize their own coat collections, and challenge others to participate.Organizers also plan to turn the collection and distribution process into a celebration of community, with volunteers helping sort, size, pack, and prepare coats for delivery to students. Volunteers will have the opportunity to place encouraging notes in coat pockets, offering students messages such as,“You've got this,” and“Someone in Baltimore is cheering for you.”“We want Baltimore to see this as a collective goal we can accomplish together,” Johnson said.“We're going to count every coat, celebrate every contribution, and keep pushing until we reach 5,000. The question is simple: Will Baltimore help us fill the rack?”To learn more about South Baltimore 7 or make a tax-deductible contribution to support the 5,000 Coat Drive, please visit .

Rob Kremer

Kremer Communications

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BALTIMORE, LET'S COLLECT 5,000 COATS FOR CITY SCHOOLS STUDENTS News Provided By Kremer Communications October 28, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Education, Human Rights, Media, Advertising & PR



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