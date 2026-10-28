Blue-Collar Keynote Speaker Roger Wakefield Leads HALO Water Tour Plumber Certification Class In Dallas, November 3-5

Learn to be a HALO Certified Water Quality Expert

Texas Master Plumber with 45 years in the trades teaches plumbing company owners to test the water, match the right system and present it to the homeowner.

- Roger Wakefield, Blue-Collar Keynote Speaker and Texas Master PlumberDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Blue-collar keynote speaker and Texas Master Plumber Roger Wakefield will lead the HALO Water Tour in Dallas on November 3-5, 2026. The three-day class certifies plumbers as HALO Certified Water Quality Experts and is limited to 20 seats.Wakefield built the HALO Water Tour with HALO Water Systems. The class is made for plumbing company owners, general managers and team leads who want to add whole-house water treatment to the work their companies already do. It is not an installer class."I believe that whole house water filtration is the answer," Wakefield said. "That's why I have started the HALO Water Tour."Every class is taught on the water of the city it is held in. The Dallas class is built around Dallas water. A December 2023 City of Dallas memo puts the city's hardness at 120 to 155 milligrams per liter, about 7.0 to 9.1 grains per gallon, and Wakefield's own readings in Dallas homes run 8 to 12 grains per gallon. The certification exam is the same nationwide, so a graduate can do the same work in any city in the United States.The class is built in three steps: recognize the problem, match the right solution to it, and present it to the homeowner the right way.Day One is water quality: the chemistry of water, the contaminants that matter, how to read a city water quality report, and how to test the water. Day Two is product knowledge: HALO systems, sizing and application, which unit fixes which problem, warranties, and the questions homeowners actually ask. Day Three is using the test to sell: presenting options, packaging and pricing, answering objections, and marketing in the plumber's own town. Each day ends with an exam, and the credential is awarded on Day Three.The class includes a hands-on water test. Wakefield calls it "the test that lets the customer and the plumber know if their water is their enemy."Graduates also get Sixty Seconds at the Sink - HALO Edition, a Roger Wakefield bonus. It is a field app he built so a plumber can enter the readings at the sink and get Good, Better and Best options right on the phone. Lunch is catered each day.Before they sign up, owners can size up their own market with the free Water Treatment Market Calculator at . It uses U.S. Census Bureau population and new-home permit data to estimate how many water softeners and whole-house filters are in a metro area, county, city or ZIP code, and how many come due for replacement each year.Plumbing companies can reserve one or two seats at or call 1-866-884-3872. Companies sending three or more people should call for team pricing. Owners who are not sure the class fits their company can book a call on the site instead.About Roger WakefieldRoger Wakefield is a blue-collar keynote speaker, Texas Master Plumber and LEED AP with 45 years in the trades. He created Roger Wakefield Plumbing Education, the largest plumbing education channel on YouTube, with 765K+ subscribers across his two largest channels, 160M+ YouTube views and 1.7M+ followers across platforms. He has appeared on the Today Show, NewsNation and Dr. Phil, and on June 30, 2026 he was interviewed on the National Mall by the Acting U.S. Secretary of Labor for America's 250th birthday. He hosts The Trade Talks podcast and created TradesOnRamp, a free quiz that matches people to the skilled trade that fits them. He owns Leak-Pro, the leak detection equipment and training company founded more than 40 years ago, which he acquired in January 2023. His signature keynotes are The Trades Are Plan A, AI-Proof: The Careers the Robots Can't Take, and From Pipe Wrench to 1.7 Million. Event planners can learn more atAbout HALO Water SystemsHALO Water Systems is a whole-house water filtration manufacturer based in Carlsbad, California, led by Founder and CEO Glen A. Blavet.

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Blue-Collar Keynote Speaker Roger Wakefield Leads HALO Water Tour Plumber Certification Class in Dallas, November 3-5 News Provided By Roger Wakefield, LLC October 28, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, Environment



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