Intelligent Audit Named Top AI-Powered Freight Audit And Spend Intelligence Platform

The award highlights IA's approach to connecting freight audit, AI, and transportation spend intelligence to help shippers make more informed decisions.

ROCHELLE PARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Intelligent Audit, a global provider of freight audit and payment, logistics business intelligence, and transportation spend optimization solutions, has been named the Top AI-Powered Freight Audit and Spend Intelligence Platform 2026 by Logistics Tech Outlook.The recognition highlights Intelligent Audit's work helping shippers turn messy transportation data into clear, actionable insights. Its platform connects freight and parcel audit with DeepDetectAITM, YosiTM always-on transportation superintelligence, carrier payments, claims management, and scenario modeling. Together, these capabilities help transportation and finance teams improve invoice accuracy, investigate cost changes, reduce waste, offset rising transportation costs, and continuously improve supply chain performance.Connecting Audit with Spend IntelligenceTransportation costs reflect decisions made across carriers, services, locations, and shipping practices. Understanding those costs requires reliable data and the ability to connect individual charges with broader operational patterns.Intelligent Audit brings transportation data together to help shippers identify billing errors, recover eligible overcharges, and understand the factors behind recurring expenses. Its logistics business intelligence and transportation spend intelligence capabilities give teams a clearer view of how carrier performance and operational choices affect spending.Practical AI for Transportation TeamsIntelligent Audit's DeepDetectAITM learns the patterns within each customer's transportation network and flags atypical activity for investigation. It helps identify unusual charges, potential fraud, service misuse, and emerging cost trends that traditional audit rules may miss.YosiTM, IA's conversational AI analyst, makes that intelligence easier to explore. Users can ask questions about their transportation data in everyday language to investigate root causes and uncover opportunities.IA pairs these AI capabilities with best-in-class transportation experts who help customers interpret findings, prioritize actions, and address the operational issues behind the data. The company supports growing shippers and enterprises across parcel, LTL, truckload, ocean, air, international, and intermodal operations.Recognizing 30 Years of ProgressThe award comes as Intelligent Audit marks 30 years in business. Since 1996, the company has helped shippers improve transportation cost control and make better use of their shipping data.Logistics Tech Outlook's dedicated award category page highlights Intelligent Audit as the only solution combining a proven track record of AI delivering operational value with decades of transportation expertise.About Intelligent AuditIntelligent Audit helps shippers reduce transportation costs, improve financial visibility, and make more informed decisions. With 30 years in business, IA combines award-winning innovation with decades of expertise. Its solutions serve growing businesses and global enterprises across transportation modes. Learn more at intelligentaudit.

Amanda Polk

Intelligent Audit

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Intelligent Audit Named Top AI-Powered Freight Audit and Spend Intelligence Platform News Provided By Intelligent Audit October 28, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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