Auralift Ai Releases Voice-First Advances, Including Personalized Weekly Stories Narrated By Its Guide, Laura

New releases to the AI wellness platform add personalized weekly audio stories, persistent conversational memory, and expanded voice journaling.

- Sumai Ounallah, Chairman of AuraLift Ai

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AuraLift Ai today announced a series of technology releases to its AI wellness platform. The releases center on LAura, the platform's voice-first guide, and introduce personalized weekly audio stories, persistent conversational memory, and expanded voice journaling. The updates are available now on iPhone, Android, and the web.

"The way people talk to technology is changing faster than the way technology listens," said Sumai Ounallah, Chairman of AuraLift Ai. "This release is about LAura listening better: remembering what matters to a person, and giving something back in her own voice."

The releases reflect a design approach AuraLift Ai has pursued since launch: that support should begin with a conversation rather than a form, a feed, or a list of exercises. Instead of asking people to sort their thoughts into categories before they can get help, the platform lets them simply start talking, and builds the structure around what they say.

Personalized weekly stories

The headline release is a weekly story feature. Each week, LAura can compose a short story, narrated in her voice over a musical score, that reflects themes from a person's recent conversations. The stories are not summaries or reports. They are short narrated pieces meant to give a person a different angle on what they have been carrying, the way a good story can make a familiar problem look new.

The feature is opt-in, and people choose whether and when to receive stories. It is also designed with restraint: during difficult periods, the platform steps back from offering stories and instead points people toward human support. Stories can be offered within an ongoing text or voice conversation, so they arrive as part of the relationship rather than as a notification.

Persistent memory

LAura now retains context across conversations, including goals, recurring topics, and what a person has said matters to them, so that each session continues from the last rather than starting over. A person who mentioned a difficult conversation with a family member on Monday does not have to explain the background again on Thursday.

Alongside memory, the platform now offers goal and pattern views, letting people look back over weeks of conversations and see what has come up most often, what has changed, and what they said they wanted to work toward. The aim is to make progress visible without turning it into a score.

Voice journaling and a voice-first design

The platform is built to be spoken to. People can talk out loud or type, switching between the two as they like, and spoken entries become a journal they can return to. For many people, saying something out loud is easier than writing it down, and the voice journal is designed around that.

New users can meet LAura and hold their first conversations before creating an account. Optional check-ins give people a lightweight way to note how they are doing between longer conversations. The visual centerpiece of the app, a responsive animated orb that represents LAura, shifts its color with the time of day, giving the experience a calm and recognizable presence.

Safety and transparency built in

Crisis resources, including the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline and the Crisis Text Line, are accessible in one tap from anywhere in the app. The platform's safety alerts work beyond English, so people who write in other languages are also directed to help.

LAura discloses that it is an AI at the start of a conversation, again at regular intervals during long sessions, and when a person returns after time away. The approach is modeled on recent state disclosure standards for conversational AI, and the company has built it into the product rather than leaving it to a terms-of-service page.

"We take seriously that people bring real things to LAura," said Ounallah. "Being honest about what LAura is, and making human help easy to reach, is not a feature we added at the end. It is part of how the product was designed from the start."

Looking Forward

AuraLift Ai recently launched its Community Wellness Grant Program, through which qualifying 501(c)(3) nonprofits receive access to the platform, and in some cases operational support, for the communities they serve. The program focuses on organizations working where wellness resources are limited, stigmatized, or out of reach. The company plans to donate a significant number of memberships to nonprofit partners before the end of the year. Nonprofits can learn more and apply at auraliftai.

The company continues to expand its offerings in both the retail and commercial space, with revenue projections of $300+ million for the year. The company plans to reinvest that growth directly into research and development, including new ways to interact with LAura, deeper personalization, and expanded access through partner organizations.

"We are very excited about the outlook," said Ounallah. "Growth gives us the room to build, and we intend to build aggressively: new ways to talk with LAura, deeper personalization, and getting this technology to people through the organizations they already trust. We believe this technology is at the leading edge of what an AI wellness platform can be, and our goal is for AuraLift Ai to become a household name."

Availability

AuraLift Ai is available on the App Store at , on Google Play at , and on the web at . New users can try LAura free before subscribing.

About AuraLift Ai

AuraLift Ai is an AI wellness platform based in Boca Raton, Florida. Its guide, LAura, offers structured emotional and mental support by voice or text. AuraLift Ai is for adults 18 and over. It is not therapy, not a medical device, and does not diagnose or replace a licensed professional. If you are in crisis, call or text 988 in the U.S., or call 911.

Sumai Ounallah

AuraLift Ai

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AuraLift Ai Releases Voice-First Advances, Including Personalized Weekly Stories Narrated by Its Guide, LAura News Provided By AuraLift Ai October 28, 2026, 11:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Science, Technology



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