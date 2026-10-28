Japan Reports First Suspected Bird Flu Case of Season in Miyagi
(MENAFN) Japan has logged its first suspected bird flu case of the season, after a dead wild goose tested positive for avian influenza in a preliminary screening, local media reported Wednesday.
The Environment Ministry said the bird was recovered Tuesday in Kurihara, a city in northeastern Miyagi prefecture. A Japanese news agency carried the ministry’s findings.
The result is not yet final. If a genetic test confirms the virus as highly pathogenic avian influenza, it will become the country’s first such case in wild birds this season.
In response, the Environment Ministry has designated a zone within a 10-kilometer (6.2-mile) radius of the recovery site as a priority wild bird monitoring area.
The Environment Ministry said the bird was recovered Tuesday in Kurihara, a city in northeastern Miyagi prefecture. A Japanese news agency carried the ministry’s findings.
The result is not yet final. If a genetic test confirms the virus as highly pathogenic avian influenza, it will become the country’s first such case in wild birds this season.
In response, the Environment Ministry has designated a zone within a 10-kilometer (6.2-mile) radius of the recovery site as a priority wild bird monitoring area.
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