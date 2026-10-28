Bihar CM Leads BJP's 'Padyatra' In Patna, Labels Oppn As 'Symbols Of Anarchy'

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 28 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Wednesday flagged off Bihar's edition of the 'Save Democracy, End Anarchy' (Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao) campaign and participated in a march against the Opposition's 'street politics' of 'anarchy and lies'.

Addressing the gathering, Samrat Choudhary also lashed out at the Congress party, labelling it and its allies as the“symbols of anarchy”.

The Chief Minister led the 'padyatra' in Bihar's capital, Patna, as part of an initiative to counter the Opposition's 'malicious' agenda and anarchy. Many senior party leaders, workers and activists walked along with him, raising their voices against the Opposition's proposed marches across the country, with one of the biggest rallies titled“Chalo Delhi” march on November 1.

Coming down heavily on the Congress party, the CM said that it's because of democracy that the Opposition hurls abuse at the Prime Minister and his family and then walks free easily.

“Had it been a monarchy, you would have been behind bars,” he curtly stated.

Further, taking exception to undignified remarks against the Prime Minister, he said,“Today, people are openly hurling abuses at our Prime Minister. Because it is a democracy, one Opposition leader speaks against his mother, while another Opposition leader makes disparaging remarks about his father. Look at their mentality. They have resorted to foul abuse and are becoming symbols of sheer anarchy.”

The BJP's 'padyatra' in Patna started from Gandhi Maidan and proceeded to Kargil Chowk. The campaign seeks to inform and educate the people about ground realities, as against the Opposition's drive to 'expose the collusion' between the government and the EC over alleged SIR irregularities and manipulation of electoral rolls.

The BJP has launched 'Save Democracy, End Anarchy' campaign to expose the alleged fake narrative by Congress-led INDIA bloc, calling the latter's street protests and marches an attempt to undermine and weaken constitutional institutions for concealing their own failures.

Samrat Choudhary, further drawing attention to 'black days' of democracy during previous Congress regimes, said that when late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated, Rajiv Gandhi was subsequently sworn in as the Prime Minister.

“Rajiv Gandhi was travelling in Bangladesh at the time. He flew back after Indira Gandhi's assassination, and the President immediately swore him in as Prime Minister. There was no democracy at all,” he pointed out.