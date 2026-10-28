Ras Al Khaimah Real Estate: The 20252030 Wealth Curve
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Nadim Zidan's Insights On: Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn Mapping RAK's $15B+ Pipeline, $5.1B Casino Catalyst & the UAE's Fastest Compounding Property Market Ras Al Khaimah has officially entered its steepest growth phase in modern history - a multi‐year real estate and tourism expansion valued at over $15 billion USD, powered by luxury launches, mega‐masterplans, and the region's first integrated casino resort. With 2,200 units scheduled for delivery in 2026 and a 34,000+ unit pipeline through 2030, RAK is transitioning from an emerging coastal emirate into one of the UAE's most strategically timed investment multipliers. The $15B+ Pipeline: RAK's Multi‐Year Development Value Recent market intelligence places RAK's active tourism and residential development pipeline at over $15 billion USD (AED 55B+), making it one of the largest multi‐year expansions outside Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Within this pipeline, three financial pillars define the emirate's next decade:
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$5.1 Billion USD - Wynn Al Marjan Island Integrated Resort The single most influential catalyst in RAK's modern history. The revised project budget underscores the scale of the region's first casino resort - a global tourism magnet expected to transform demand across hospitality, branded residences, and serviced apartments.
$6.8 Billion USD - Evermore Masterplan by Beyond Developments One of the UAE's largest private masterplans, Evermore represents a new luxury district that will reshape RAK's urban fabric with waterfront living, branded residences, and resort‐integrated communities.
$15 Billion USD+ - Total Active Pipeline Value Including Al Marjan Island, Mina Al Arab, Al Hamra, golf estates, and multiple free‐zone expansions.
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2026 Deliveries: ~2,200 units (600 in H1, 1,600 in H2)
2027 Pipeline: ~4,700 units
2028 Pipeline: ~7,500 units
Total 2026–2030: 34,000+ units, including 10,000 luxury branded residences
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$787M USD (AED 2.89B) in total real estate transactions
$368.4M USD in direct property sales
$315.8M USD in registered mortgages
$103.5M USD in property waivers
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Karl Lagerfeld Beach Residences
The Unexpected Hotel & Residences
Rosso Bay Residences
Fairmont Residences
Wynn Al Marjan Island Integrated Resort
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