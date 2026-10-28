Janus Henderson And Centrifuge Launch Blockchain-Native Fund Tracking The Nasdaq-100 Index® JQQQ

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The fund combines institutional asset management and the programmability of blockchain infrastructure to bring one of the world's most recognized equity benchmarks onchain. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

October, 2026 – Janus Henderson, a leading global asset manager, and Centrifuge, a financial technology company specializing in tokenizing real-world assets, today announced the launch of JQQQ, the first blockchain native fund offering exposure to the Nasdaq-100 Index® through an issuer-sponsored investment strategy. The fund is built for issuance and operation on public blockchain infrastructure, combining the investment standards of a leading global asset manager with new distribution channels and onchain composability while offering competitive fees.

Managed by Janus Henderson, a global asset manager with approximately half a trillion in assets under management, the fund is powered by Centrifuge's full-stack infrastructure for onchain funds. The fund seeks to track the Nasdaq-100 Index®, under license from Nasdaq.

The launch represents an important evolution in tokenization. Rather than simply reflecting existing securities on blockchain rails, major financial institutions are building investment products natively onchain. This approach preserves established investment management standards while enabling new capabilities, including programmable portfolios, integration with digital financial applications, and the potential to use fund shares as collateral across onchain markets.

“We're pleased to partner with Nasdaq Global Indexes and Centrifuge to launch JQQQ, combining Janus Henderson's investment expertise with innovative digital infrastructure to meet the evolving needs of our clients,” said Nick Cherney, Head of Innovation at Janus Henderson.“As a top five global provider of tokenized funds, Janus Henderson is committed to becoming the world's most technologically sophisticated asset manager. This launch expands Janus Henderson's onchain platform, which now includes more than $1 billion in institutional strategies across U.S. Treasuries, structured credit, and public equities, to encompass one of the world's most recognized equity benchmarks.”

“As investors explore new ways to access markets through digital infrastructure, demand continues to grow for exposure to established, transparent benchmarks,” said Sean Wasserman, Head of Index Product Management at Nasdaq.“The Nasdaq-100 Index® has long served as a foundation for a broad range of investment products, and we're excited to support Janus Henderson in the continued evolution of index-based investing as it extends across a growing range of investment structures.”

Native onchain issuance changes what an investment fund can become. Beyond providing digital access to an established investment strategy, an onchain fund can connect directly to new distribution channels and financial applications, creating the potential for programmable vaults, onchain portfolios, collateral, lending, and structured products.

“Tokenization becomes much more powerful when the assets investors want to own can also become building blocks for an onchain financial system,” said Anil Sood, Chief Strategy and Growth Officer at Centrifuge.“With Janus Henderson and Nasdaq Global Indexes, we are bringing the Nasdaq-100 Index® onchain as a licensed, issuer-sponsored institutional investment product.”

The fund is launching exclusively on the Stellar network, where real-world assets surpassed $4 billion in 2026. The network has developed an increasingly diverse institutional asset market spanning tokenized U.S. Treasuries, sovereign debt, money-market funds, credit, and other financial instruments.

“Bringing the Nasdaq-100onchain with Janus Henderson and Centrifuge shows how far tokenization has come, from cash-equivalent assets to the benchmarks that define global equity markets,” said Denelle Dixon, CEO & Executive Director of the Stellar Development Foundation.“Stellar was purpose-built for regulated finance, and we expect many more products like this to follow.”

About Janus Henderson:

Janus Henderson Group is a leading global asset manager dedicated to helping clients define and achieve superior financial outcomes through differentiated insights, disciplined investments, and world-class service. Janus Henderson has approximately half a trillion dollars in assets under management and offices in more than 25 cities worldwide. Headquartered in London, the firm helps millions of people globally invest in a brighter future together.

About Centrifuge:

Centrifuge is the open infrastructure powering onchain asset management. As one of the first and largest tokenization platforms, Centrifuge bridges traditional and onchain capital markets, tokenizing high-quality institutional assets and integrating them deeply across DeFi. The platform powers onchain strategies for Apollo, Janus Henderson, and S&P Dow Jones Indices, with tokens now live across leading DeFi protocols including Sky, Aave, and Morpho. Beyond infrastructure, Centrifuge advances the broader ecosystem through the Real-World Asset Summit, the Tokenized Vault Foundation, and the Tokenized Asset Coalition.

Nasdaq®, Nasdaq-100®, and Nasdaq-100 Index® are registered trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the“Corporations”) and are licensed for use by Janus Henderson. The Product(s) have not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability. The Product(s) are not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO THE PRODUCT(S).

This press release is solely for the use of members of the media and should not be relied upon by personal investors, financial advisers or institutional investors.

About the Janus Henderson NASDAQ-100 Index® Fund Segregated Portfolio:

The Janus Henderson NASDAQ-100 Index® Fund Segregated Portfolio (JQQQ) is a segregated portfolio of Anemoy Capital SPC Limited, a British Virgin Islands segregated portfolio company. Anemoy Asset Management Limited is the investment manager of the fund and Janus Henderson Investors US LLC is the sub-investment manager.

The fund is available only to eligible investors in jurisdictions where it may lawfully be offered and marketed. It is not available to U.S. persons. Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The value of an investment can fall as well as rise.

Tokenized Asset Risks: Investing in tokenized fund shares involves risks in addition to those of the fund's underlying investments, including the failure or compromise of blockchain networks, smart contracts, digital wallets, and third-party platforms, which could delay or prevent transfers or redemptions, or result in losses. Tokenization remains subject to evolving and uncertain legal, tax, and regulatory treatment.

Anemoy, Centrifuge, Nasdaq, and the Stellar Development Foundation are not affiliated with Janus Henderson or any of its subsidiaries.

Any reference to the potential use of the Fund for collateral, lending or other on-chain purposes relates solely to functionality that may be made available by independent third parties. Such functionality may not be available to all investors or in all jurisdictions and is subject to applicable law, investor eligibility and the relevant third party's terms. These activities fall outside Janus Henderson Investors management of the Fund, and Janus Henderson Investors does not offer, facilitate or endorse them.

The Fund provides indirect economic exposure to the performance of the underlying investment product tracking the Nasdaq-100 Index®, and does not constitute beneficial ownership of, nor does it convey any shareholder rights with respect to, the Nasdaq-100 Index®.

Holding the Fund is not the same as holding the Nasdaq-100 Index® and involves unique risks that may differ from those associated with a direct investment in the Nasdaq-100 Index®, including risks that: (1) the Fund may not be tradeable to the same extent or in the same markets as the Nasdaq-100 Index®; (2) the value of the Fund may deviate from that of the Nasdaq-100 Index®; and/or (3) the value of the Fund may be impaired or lost entirely if the Fund liquidates, ceases to do business, or becomes insolvent.

Issued by Janus Henderson Investors. Janus Henderson Investors is the name under which investment products and services are provided by Janus Henderson Investors International Limited (reg no. 3594615), Janus Henderson Investors UK Limited (reg. no. 906355), Janus Henderson Fund Management UK Limited (reg. no. 2678531), Tabula Investment Management Limited (reg. no. 11286661), (each registered in England and Wales at 201 Bishopsgate, London EC2M 3AE and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority), Janus Henderson Investors Europe S.A. (reg no. B22848 at 78, Avenue de la Liberté, L-1930 Luxembourg, Luxembourg and regulated by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier), Janus Henderson Investors (Singapore) Limited (Co. registration no. 199700782N) licensed and regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and Janus Henderson Investors Hong Kong Limited, licensed and regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission. Henderson Secretarial Services Limited (incorporated and registered in England and Wales, registered no. 1471624, registered office 201 Bishopsgate, London EC2M 3AE) is the name under which company secretarial services are provided. All these companies are wholly owned subsidiaries of Janus Henderson Group Ltd. (incorporated and registered in Jersey, registered no. 101484, with registered office at 13 Castle Street, St Helier, Jersey, JE1 1ES). Janus Henderson Investors (Australia) Limited ABN 47 124 279 518 is not under any obligation to update this information to the extent that it is or becomes out of date or incorrect. U.S. by SEC registered investment advisers that are subsidiaries of Janus Henderson Group Ltd.; Canada through Janus Henderson Investors US LLC only to institutional investors in certain jurisdictions;

Janus Henderson® is a trademark of Janus Henderson Group Ltd. or one of its subsidiaries. © Janus Henderson Group Ltd.