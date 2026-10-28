Rabdan Security And Defence Institute To Host Middle East Defence Conference 2026 In Emirate

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, October 2026: The Rabdan Security and Defence Institute (RSDI), Rabdan Academy's think tank specialising in security and defence studies, has announced that it will host the Middle East Defence Conference 2026 on 19 November 2026, at Rabdan Academy in Abu Dhabi. The conference will bring together senior military leaders, international experts, researchers, and security and defence specialists. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The conference aims to examine the strategic transformations brought about by drones in modern warfare and their implications for national security, defence capabilities, and the defence industry across the Gulf region, amid rapid technological advances and the expanding use of drones in conventional and unconventional military operations.

His Excellency James Morse, President of Rabdan Academy, said:“Drones are no longer merely a supporting military capability. They have become a significant factor in reshaping the nature of warfare, the balance of power, and national security requirements. These developments require countries to reassess their defence strategies, strengthen their ability to protect critical infrastructure, and advance their defence industries and technologies to keep pace with evolving threats.”

His Excellency added:“The Middle East Defence Conference provides a strategic platform that brings together military, academic, and industry expertise to examine these developments from an integrated perspective, encompassing the future of military operations, national resilience, and industrial capabilities. Through the Rabdan Security and Defence Institute, we are committed to advancing specialised dialogue and delivering research-driven insights that support decisionmakers and strengthen preparedness for future security and defence challenges.”

Dr Naji Al Seiari, Dean of Faculty and Research and Innovation Division Director at Rabdan Academy, emphasised the importance of the conference in strengthening collaboration between academic research, military expertise and practical applications. He noted that the rapid transformation of modern warfare, particularly the growing use of drones, calls for specialised research that goes beyond monitoring technological developments to examining their strategic and operational implications.

Dr Al Seiari added:“Through the Rabdan Security and Defence Institute, we are directing our research and analysis towards priority issues facing the region, while strengthening collaboration with experts and specialised institutions to produce research that contributes to the development of defence policies and capabilities. This conference reflects our commitment to connecting academic research with the needs of the sector and translating its findings into practical insights and recommendations that support decisionmakers.”

The conference will feature three main panel discussions. The first, titled 'Future Warfare – Drone Lessons from Conventional and Unconventional Conflict', will examine how unmanned systems are transforming military operations, lessons learned from recent conflicts, and their implications for military doctrine, operational planning, and defence capability development.

The second panel, titled 'National Resilience – Defending Against the Drone Threat', will focus on strengthening national capabilities to respond to evolving aerial threats, protecting communities and critical infrastructure, and developing detection, interception, and defence systems. It will also address the importance of institutional coordination and cooperation in strengthening national resilience.

The third panel, titled 'Defence Industry and Technology – Procurement, Production, and Disrupting the Supply Chain,' will examine the future of the defence industry amid the rapid proliferation of drone technologies. Discussions will explore opportunities to develop production capabilities, local manufacturing, and industrial partnerships, alongside supply chain challenges and the risks of sensitive technologies reaching illicit actors.

The conference will also feature the launch of the BLUF Research Report on Key Findings and Strategic Conclusions, presented by Dr Jack Harding, Interim manager of Rabdan Security & Defence Institute, alongside a student presentation as part of the programme, reflecting the Institute's commitment to connecting academic knowledge with contemporary security and defence issues.

The conference forms part of the Rabdan Security and Defence Institute's efforts to advance strategic research and analysis and provide a platform for dialogue and knowledge exchange among military leaders, experts, academic and research institutions, and security and defence stakeholders. These efforts aim to enrich discussions on the transformations shaping the defence sector and anticipate emerging challenges and opportunities across the Gulf region.

About Rabdan Academy:

Rabdan Academy is a government-owned, world-class higher education institution established to coordinate and enhance learning outcomes for organisations and individuals in the Safety, Security, Defence, Emergency Preparedness, and Crisis Management (SSDEC) sectors.

The Academy was officially established under Law No. (7) of 2013, issued by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and is accredited by the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA) of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research.

Rabdan Academy is the first government higher education institution in the United Arab Emirates to obtain accreditation from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC), and the first specialised institution globally in the fields of defence, security, and crisis management to receive this distinguished international recognition.

The Academy is also the world's first higher education institution specialising in the SSDEC domain to achieve the highest“5-Star” rating under the QS Stars University Rating System across six categories: Teaching, Facilities, Employability, Global Engagement, Academic Development, and Good Governance.

The Academy adopts a dual education model that integrates academic study with specialised vocational training. It recognises prior learning and professional experience and offers accredited, transferable credits across academic pathways and professional roles, ensuring flexibility and alignment with workforce needs.

About RSDI:

Rabdan Security and Defence Institute (RSDI) is the UAE's first international think tank focused on defence and security, operating under Rabdan Academy, a global leader in safety, security, defence, emergency preparedness and crisis management.

RSDI offers in-depth analysis, research, and strategic recommendations to policymakers on defence and security issues in the Middle East. It enhances understanding of the region's security dynamics and helps identify potential threats, opportunities and challenges.

RSDI's research areas include, but are not limited to: Geopolitics, Energy Security, Human Security and Conflict Resolution, Military Capability Development, Defense Technology, Defense Industry and Innovation, Regional Security Cooperation, Civil-Military Relations, Terrorism and Extremism, Border Security and Immigration, Weapons Proliferation and Arms Control, Cybersecurity, Disaster Risk Assessment and Emergency Management and Response.