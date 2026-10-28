Karwa Chauth 2026: 5 Things Married Women Must Avoid To Keep Negative Energy At Bay

As Karwa Chauth 2026 approaches on October 29, married women observing the fast for their husbands' longevity are traditionally advised to avoid five key actions to keep negative energy at bay.

As Karwa Chauth 2026 approaches on Thursday, October 29, married women across various communities prepare to observe the day-long fast for the longevity and well-being of their husbands. This sacred occasion is steeped in traditions and rituals, with specific practices advised to ensure the spiritual sanctity of the day and keep negative energy at bay.

One of the foremost traditional advisories for married women observing Karwa Chauth is to maintain a calm and positive demeanor. Avoiding anger, arguments, and any form of negative behavior is crucial. This practice is believed to preserve the spiritual significance of the fast, fostering an atmosphere of patience, gratitude, and harmony within relationships. Speaking politely, especially with elders, is highly encouraged.

The Karwa Chauth fast, often observed as a 'nirjala vrat' (without food or water), requires strict adherence until the moon is sighted and evening rituals are completed. Breaking the fast prematurely, even through accidental sips of water or tasting food while cooking, is traditionally considered incorrect and can undermine the spiritual vow. Women are advised to wait for the local moonrise and complete all customary rituals before consuming anything.

Karwa Chauth involves specific family traditions, from preparing the puja thali to listening to or reciting the vrat katha. Ignoring these established rituals can disrupt the traditional flow of the observance. Following these customary practices ensures a deeper cultural and spiritual connection to the festival.

During the Karwa Chauth puja, certain colors like black and white are traditionally considered inauspicious. White is often associated with mourning, while black is believed to attract negative energy during sacred ceremonies. Instead, women are advised to wear vibrant and auspicious colors such as red, pink, maroon, orange, or yellow, which symbolize love, joy, and good fortune.

It is traditionally considered inauspicious to use sharp objects like scissors, knives, or needles on the day of Karwa Chauth. This includes engaging in stitching or any cutting-related tasks. This avoidance is a part of maintaining a pure and positive environment throughout the fasting period, believed to ward off any negative influences.