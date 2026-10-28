Dhanush Political Entry: Is The Actor Making A Silent Move Across All 234 TN Seats?

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Actor Dhanush is sparking major political rumors in Tamil Nadu. He is reportedly targeting all 234 assembly constituencies for his next big move. We break down his groundwork, political buzz, and future plans.

Actor and director Dhanush is playing a next-level game in real life. He stays busy with films but quietly does serious groundwork at the grassroots level. He recently converted his fan clubs into a welfare organization. Now, he is targeting all 234 assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu with a brand new plan. Fans and political circles see this as a clear prequel to his political entry.

Dhanush's welfare organization has a mega plan for underprivileged 10th and 12th standard students. They will set up completely free AC tuition centers in every Tamil Nadu constituency. Each center will get three well-trained teachers and one helper. His organization will pay their full salaries directly. They will start this project in major cities early next year and expand to all 234 constituencies by 2027.

Cinema stars entering politics is a common trend, much like actor Vijay's recent fast-tracked political journey. Political critics believe Dhanush is making precise political calculations through these welfare activities. He recently met thousands of female executives at his welfare organization's women's wing meeting in Chennai. He motivated them with gifts and focused on strengthening the grassroots level. He believes that investing in education creates the future generation. He has not announced a direct political entry yet, but his groundwork across 234 constituencies shows a solid future plan.

Dhanush is showing his mass appeal as an actor while stepping into the education field for social good. His idea to cover all 234 constituencies deserves massive appreciation. People are now wondering if this is just social work or a strong foundation for his future political entry. We just have to wait and watch.

Top actors like Vijay are already marching towards success in the Tamil Nadu political arena. Dhanush is now creating a new turning point in state politics with his continuous public welfare schemes and constituency-wise structural work. His team has not released any official announcement about his direct political entry yet. However, his next-level plan for student education across 234 constituencies is grabbing huge attention from the younger generation and the general public.