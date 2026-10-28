Karwa Chauth 2026: Is Your Puja Lota Looking Blackened? Try These 5 Simple Cleaning Tips

Karwa Chauth 2026 falls on October 29. Discover five easy ways to clean and care for brass and silver lotas, explore household polishing methods and avoid common mistakes that can damage your puja utensils.

The preparation for Karva Chauth is never complete without preparing your puja thali, sieve, and lota for the evening puja. In case your brass or silver lota has become dull due to months of storage, there is no need for you to rush and buy a new one.

There are some easy ways through which you can make it shine again.

First, determine what type of metal your lota is made of before applying any cleaning solution.

If your lota is dirty or dusty, use warm water with mild dish soap. Gently clean the surface, rinse thoroughly and dry it immediately.

Try these household products on the appropriate metal surface. Try a small and inconspicuous portion first.

Tamarind pulp

Soak tamarind in warm water, make a paste and gently rub it onto uncoated brass with a soft cloth. Rinse well and dry completely, avoiding prolonged contact to protect the finish.

Lemon and salt

Rub brass gently with a salted lemon half to remove tarnish, then rinse thoroughly and dry with a soft cloth.

Baking soda

Gently rub lightly tarnished silver with a baking soda paste and soft cloth. Rinse thoroughly and dry immediately.

Avoid abrasive polishing and ensure the utensil is polished appropriately.

Polishing too often and aggressively can cause wear and tear to the surface, especially of silver-plated utensils. Steel wool and abrasive polish should be avoided. Choose the right metal cleaner when needed.

Ensure the utensil is thoroughly rinsed off and dried using a soft cloth after cleaning. Store it in a clean and dry place to help protect it against moisture and tarnish.

Your traditional puja utensils will be ready for Karwa Chauth with the right preparations and cleaning technique.

Note:The effectiveness of household solutions is not the same for all metals and finishes. Do small test before cleaning.