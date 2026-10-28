Drone Strikes Knock Out Power in Sudan’s Managil Amid 3-Day Barrage
(MENAFN) Drones hit a power station and at least two other facilities in Managil, in central Gezira state, on Wednesday, taking the plant offline and leaving the city without electricity.
Local sources told a news agency that the main power station on the city’s eastern side was struck, along with a fuel tanker parked in an oil depot east of the station and a gas station. No casualties have been reported so far, and the extent of the damage remains unclear.
The attack marks the third straight day of drone strikes on cities held by the Sudanese army, where no ground fighting with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) is under way. Targets have included cities in Khartoum and Gezira states in central Sudan, Sennar in the southeast and Gedaref in the east.
The strikes have steadily hit the country’s power supply. On Monday, Sudan Electricity Company reported that the RSF had used drones against five electricity transformer stations across Sennar, Gedaref and Gezira states. The next day, Sudan’s Ministry of Energy and Oil announced outages across large parts of several states, including Khartoum and River Nile. It said a power station had been knocked out by a drone attack and blamed the RSF.
Also on Tuesday, the UN voiced concern over the continuing drone attacks and the damage to critical civilian infrastructure, following the strikes on power stations.
The Sudanese army and the RSF have been locked in conflict since April 2023, sparked by disputes over folding the paramilitary group into the military. According to UN and international estimates, the war has killed tens of thousands of people, displaced nearly 13 million and deepened famine and the humanitarian crisis nationwide.
Local sources told a news agency that the main power station on the city’s eastern side was struck, along with a fuel tanker parked in an oil depot east of the station and a gas station. No casualties have been reported so far, and the extent of the damage remains unclear.
The attack marks the third straight day of drone strikes on cities held by the Sudanese army, where no ground fighting with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) is under way. Targets have included cities in Khartoum and Gezira states in central Sudan, Sennar in the southeast and Gedaref in the east.
The strikes have steadily hit the country’s power supply. On Monday, Sudan Electricity Company reported that the RSF had used drones against five electricity transformer stations across Sennar, Gedaref and Gezira states. The next day, Sudan’s Ministry of Energy and Oil announced outages across large parts of several states, including Khartoum and River Nile. It said a power station had been knocked out by a drone attack and blamed the RSF.
Also on Tuesday, the UN voiced concern over the continuing drone attacks and the damage to critical civilian infrastructure, following the strikes on power stations.
The Sudanese army and the RSF have been locked in conflict since April 2023, sparked by disputes over folding the paramilitary group into the military. According to UN and international estimates, the war has killed tens of thousands of people, displaced nearly 13 million and deepened famine and the humanitarian crisis nationwide.
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