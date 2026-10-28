Anvi Monga Wins Rajasthan Winner And National Style Icon Titles At Dream Aura India 2026
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Anvi Monga has achieved two special recognitions at Dream Aura India 2026: the Rajasthan Winner title and the Style Icon title at the national level. These achievements mark an important milestone in her pageant journey and celebrate her presence on the Dream Aura India platform.
Dream Aura India 2026 is a national-level beauty pageant organised by AK Pageant. The platform brings together participants from different parts of India and celebrates beauty, talent, confidence, personality, and individuality. It provides contestants with an opportunity to showcase themselves and gain recognition at state and national levels.
Anvi Monga earned the Rajasthan Winner title, representing her state on the pageant platform. She also received the Style Icon title at the national level, recognising her achievement in the competition. Both titles make her participation in the Dream Aura India 2026 season a memorable milestone.
The pageant aims to encourage participants to express their individuality, build confidence, and explore opportunities in the world of pageantry. Through this platform, contestants can celebrate their achievements and share their journeys with a wider audience.
AK Pageant congratulates Anvi Monga on receiving the Rajasthan Winner title and the national-level Style Icon title. Her achievements are part of the Dream Aura India 2026 journey, which celebrates participants from across India.
About AK Pageant
AK Pageant organises beauty pageants that celebrate beauty, talent, confidence, and personality. Dream Aura India provides a platform for contestants to showcase their potential and receive recognition for their achievements.
Official Website:
Winners Gallery: miss-dream-aura-india-winners-2026/
Dream Aura India 2026 is a national-level beauty pageant organised by AK Pageant. The platform brings together participants from different parts of India and celebrates beauty, talent, confidence, personality, and individuality. It provides contestants with an opportunity to showcase themselves and gain recognition at state and national levels.
Anvi Monga earned the Rajasthan Winner title, representing her state on the pageant platform. She also received the Style Icon title at the national level, recognising her achievement in the competition. Both titles make her participation in the Dream Aura India 2026 season a memorable milestone.
The pageant aims to encourage participants to express their individuality, build confidence, and explore opportunities in the world of pageantry. Through this platform, contestants can celebrate their achievements and share their journeys with a wider audience.
AK Pageant congratulates Anvi Monga on receiving the Rajasthan Winner title and the national-level Style Icon title. Her achievements are part of the Dream Aura India 2026 journey, which celebrates participants from across India.
About AK Pageant
AK Pageant organises beauty pageants that celebrate beauty, talent, confidence, and personality. Dream Aura India provides a platform for contestants to showcase their potential and receive recognition for their achievements.
Official Website:
Winners Gallery: miss-dream-aura-india-winners-2026/
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment