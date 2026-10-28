Technostruct Conducts Civil Engineering Association Talk At IIT Bombay
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, October 28th, 2026 - TechnoStruct conducted an industry-focused discussion for students of the Civil Engineering Department at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay), bringing practical industry perspectives to discussions on Building Information Modeling (BIM), Virtual Design and Construction (VDC), and the digital transformation of the Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) industry.
The session featured Roy Aniruddha, Founder of TechnoStruct; Parth Makwana, Co-Founder of TechnoStruct; and Jym Varnadore, Director of BIM/VDC at TechnoStruct. The session explored how digital construction methodologies are transforming project planning, coordination and execution, while highlighting the evolving expectations of the global construction industry and the skills required to succeed in it.
Designed to bridge academic learning and real-world project delivery, the session offered students insights into current industry practices, international perspectives and emerging technologies shaping the future of construction.
One of the key themes of the session was the comparison of BIM/VDC practices in India and the United States. The discussion examined how digital workflows, coordination methodologies, construction planning and multidisciplinary collaboration contribute to project delivery across different markets.
The session highlighted the importance of BIM coordination and constructability in addressing challenges before they arise on-site. Construction projects involve multiple disciplines, including architecture, structural engineering and building services. When these disciplines operate in disconnected workflows, design conflicts and coordination gaps can lead to rework, delays and additional costs.
Another important area of discussion was 4D planning, which integrates three-dimensional building information models with project schedules to visualize construction activities over time.
By connecting digital models with scheduling information, project teams can better understand construction sequences, identify potential logistical challenges, coordinate activities and communicate project timelines more effectively. The workshop highlighted how 4D planning can support sequencing, resource coordination and project execution by providing stakeholders with a clearer understanding of how a project is expected to progress.
The session also explored the broader digital transformation of the AEC industry and the growing role of emerging technologies in construction project delivery. Connected digital workflows, computational design, automation and advanced coordination tools are creating new opportunities to improve efficiency, collaboration and project visibility.
Roy Aniruddha, Founder of TechnoStruct, said,“BIM and VDC are fundamentally changing how construction projects are planned, coordinated and delivered. The real value of digital construction lies not just in creating a model, but in using that model to improve decisions, anticipate challenges and connect the different disciplines involved in a project. Engaging with students at IIT Bombay is an opportunity to share practical industry perspectives and encourage future engineers to think beyond conventional workflows. The next generation will need to combine strong engineering fundamentals with digital fluency, collaboration and problem-solving.”
Parth Makwana, Co-Founder of TechnoStruct, said,“The construction industry needs professionals who can translate technical knowledge into practical project outcomes. BIM coordination, constructability and 4D planning are valuable because they help teams understand how design decisions affect construction on the ground. Our interaction with students was an opportunity to discuss these real-world applications and highlight the importance of learning how different disciplines work together. Building these capabilities early can help students prepare for the evolving expectations of the global AEC industry.”
Jym Varnadore, Director of BIM/VDC at TechnoStruct, said,“BIM and VDC are most effective when they connect digital models with the realities of construction. From multidisciplinary coordination and constructability reviews to 4D planning and sequencing, these workflows help project teams identify challenges earlier and make better-informed decisions. Engaging with students at IIT Bombay is an opportunity to demonstrate how engineering fundamentals and practical digital skills come together in the industry. As construction continues to evolve, professionals who understand both the technology and its real-world application will be well positioned to contribute to global projects.”
Rohini Thool, Civil Engineering PHD Student, IIT Bombay, said,“The discussion helped us connect concepts from our academic curriculum with the practical challenges faced on construction projects. Learning how BIM coordination, constructability and 4D planning work together gave us a clearer understanding of how digital tools can support better project outcome.”
Malvika, Civil Engineering Student, IIT Bombay, said,“The insights into BIM/VDC practices in India and the United States were especially valuable. The session gave us a better understanding of the technical skills, collaboration and technology awareness needed to prepare for careers in the evolving Architecture, Engineering and Construction industry
The discussion at IIT Bombay reflected the importance of closer collaboration between academic institutions and industry practitioners in preparing the next generation of construction professionals. Interactions between students and industry leaders create opportunities to exchange knowledge, discuss emerging challenges and bring real-world perspectives into engineering education.
About TechnoStruct
TechnoStruct is a technology-focused organization operating at the intersection of Building Information Modeling (BIM), Virtual Design and Construction (VDC), and digital transformation in the Architecture, Engineering and Construction industry. Through its work in digital delivery, coordination and technology-enabled construction workflows, TechnoStruct supports the evolving needs of the built environment, with a focus on improving collaboration, project coordination and the application of digital technologies across the construction lifecycle.
The session featured Roy Aniruddha, Founder of TechnoStruct; Parth Makwana, Co-Founder of TechnoStruct; and Jym Varnadore, Director of BIM/VDC at TechnoStruct. The session explored how digital construction methodologies are transforming project planning, coordination and execution, while highlighting the evolving expectations of the global construction industry and the skills required to succeed in it.
Designed to bridge academic learning and real-world project delivery, the session offered students insights into current industry practices, international perspectives and emerging technologies shaping the future of construction.
One of the key themes of the session was the comparison of BIM/VDC practices in India and the United States. The discussion examined how digital workflows, coordination methodologies, construction planning and multidisciplinary collaboration contribute to project delivery across different markets.
The session highlighted the importance of BIM coordination and constructability in addressing challenges before they arise on-site. Construction projects involve multiple disciplines, including architecture, structural engineering and building services. When these disciplines operate in disconnected workflows, design conflicts and coordination gaps can lead to rework, delays and additional costs.
Another important area of discussion was 4D planning, which integrates three-dimensional building information models with project schedules to visualize construction activities over time.
By connecting digital models with scheduling information, project teams can better understand construction sequences, identify potential logistical challenges, coordinate activities and communicate project timelines more effectively. The workshop highlighted how 4D planning can support sequencing, resource coordination and project execution by providing stakeholders with a clearer understanding of how a project is expected to progress.
The session also explored the broader digital transformation of the AEC industry and the growing role of emerging technologies in construction project delivery. Connected digital workflows, computational design, automation and advanced coordination tools are creating new opportunities to improve efficiency, collaboration and project visibility.
Roy Aniruddha, Founder of TechnoStruct, said,“BIM and VDC are fundamentally changing how construction projects are planned, coordinated and delivered. The real value of digital construction lies not just in creating a model, but in using that model to improve decisions, anticipate challenges and connect the different disciplines involved in a project. Engaging with students at IIT Bombay is an opportunity to share practical industry perspectives and encourage future engineers to think beyond conventional workflows. The next generation will need to combine strong engineering fundamentals with digital fluency, collaboration and problem-solving.”
Parth Makwana, Co-Founder of TechnoStruct, said,“The construction industry needs professionals who can translate technical knowledge into practical project outcomes. BIM coordination, constructability and 4D planning are valuable because they help teams understand how design decisions affect construction on the ground. Our interaction with students was an opportunity to discuss these real-world applications and highlight the importance of learning how different disciplines work together. Building these capabilities early can help students prepare for the evolving expectations of the global AEC industry.”
Jym Varnadore, Director of BIM/VDC at TechnoStruct, said,“BIM and VDC are most effective when they connect digital models with the realities of construction. From multidisciplinary coordination and constructability reviews to 4D planning and sequencing, these workflows help project teams identify challenges earlier and make better-informed decisions. Engaging with students at IIT Bombay is an opportunity to demonstrate how engineering fundamentals and practical digital skills come together in the industry. As construction continues to evolve, professionals who understand both the technology and its real-world application will be well positioned to contribute to global projects.”
Rohini Thool, Civil Engineering PHD Student, IIT Bombay, said,“The discussion helped us connect concepts from our academic curriculum with the practical challenges faced on construction projects. Learning how BIM coordination, constructability and 4D planning work together gave us a clearer understanding of how digital tools can support better project outcome.”
Malvika, Civil Engineering Student, IIT Bombay, said,“The insights into BIM/VDC practices in India and the United States were especially valuable. The session gave us a better understanding of the technical skills, collaboration and technology awareness needed to prepare for careers in the evolving Architecture, Engineering and Construction industry
The discussion at IIT Bombay reflected the importance of closer collaboration between academic institutions and industry practitioners in preparing the next generation of construction professionals. Interactions between students and industry leaders create opportunities to exchange knowledge, discuss emerging challenges and bring real-world perspectives into engineering education.
About TechnoStruct
TechnoStruct is a technology-focused organization operating at the intersection of Building Information Modeling (BIM), Virtual Design and Construction (VDC), and digital transformation in the Architecture, Engineering and Construction industry. Through its work in digital delivery, coordination and technology-enabled construction workflows, TechnoStruct supports the evolving needs of the built environment, with a focus on improving collaboration, project coordination and the application of digital technologies across the construction lifecycle.
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