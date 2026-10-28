Yarmouk University To Host International Conference On Women, Media

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, Oct. 28 (Petra) -- Her Royal Highness Princess Basma bint Talal will attend an international conference on women, media and sustainable development at Yarmouk University on Nov. 18.

Organized by the university's Princess Basma Center for Jordanian Women's Studies, the conference, titled "Women and Media: A Partnership for Achieving Sustainable Development," will bring together researchers, academics, media professionals and representatives of institutions concerned with women's issues and sustainable development.

University President and Conference Chair Malik Shrairi said the event aims to examine the role of women and media in advancing sustainable development across its social, economic and environmental dimensions.

It will also explore opportunities presented by digital transformation and artificial intelligence (AI) to strengthen women's participation, visibility and influence in media and society, while addressing challenges related to fair representation, leadership, economic empowerment and digital safety.

Shrairi said the conference coincides with the university's 50th anniversary celebrations and reflects its commitment to promoting scientific research and professional dialogue on women's issues and the media.

He added that the event seeks to improve media practices that support women's participation in sustainable development and highlight their contributions to content creation, innovation, leadership and decision-making.

The conference will provide a platform for researchers, media practitioners and institutional representatives to exchange expertise, address emerging challenges and develop practical initiatives to strengthen cooperation among universities, media organizations, development institutions and civil society.

Shrairi outlined five main themes, beginning with development and environmental journalism, including media coverage of sustainability issues, crises and disasters.

The second theme will examine media discourse, women's representation and social justice, focusing on stereotypes, discrimination and equal opportunities across traditional and digital platforms.

The third will address women's empowerment in media institutions through education, professional skills development, leadership and access to decision-making positions.

The fourth will explore women's entrepreneurship in the digital creative economy, including content creation, intellectual property rights, income opportunities and women-led media ventures.

The fifth will focus on artificial intelligence in media, covering innovation, governance, algorithmic bias, privacy, misinformation, digital violence and the responsible use of emerging technologies.

Shrairi said the conference is expected to produce practical recommendations supporting fair representation of women, responsible media practices and stronger institutional partnerships, while connecting academic research with professional and community needs.

He invited researchers and interested participants to review the conference's themes, participation requirements, and other details at

//Petra// AJ