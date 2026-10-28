Jordan Unveils Over 49 Defense Products, Expands AI, Counter-Drone Capabilities

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Oct. 28 (Petra) -- The Jordan Design and Development Bureau (JODDB) has introduced more than 49 new products this year, primarily in advanced technologies such as counter-drone systems, artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity, as part of efforts to strengthen Jordan's defense industries and their competitiveness.

In an exclusive interview with the Jordan News Agency (Petra), JODDB spokesperson Mutaz Attein said the bureau is developing integrated systems tailored to the operational requirements of the Jordan Armed Forces and security agencies while responding to evolving regional and international security challenges.

He said the new products include 10 drone-related systems and 18 products in AI and cybersecurity, reflecting the bureau's growing emphasis on advanced technologies to improve operational efficiency and strengthen responses to emerging threats.

Attein said JODDB is preparing to launch "Digital Spider," an AI-powered application designed to collect and analyze information from open sources, including social media platforms, websites, and news outlets, to support assessments and decision-making.

The bureau is also developing two AI-based military decision-support applications, "Awn" and "Moeen," which use specialized databases and reference materials to provide multiple options for analyzing battles, assessing battlefield developments and supporting operational and logistical decisions.

He explained that the applications draw on specialized military and defense references, including materials from international military colleges and defense education institutions, allowing users to benefit from accumulated expertise in operational management and military planning.

Among the bureau's latest defense products is "Al-Barq," an armored mobile platform equipped with specialized systems for electronic jamming, camouflage, and detecting drone-related threats. The platform can also carry drones for reconnaissance missions.

Attein said JODDB is developing an integrated command-and-control system capable of detecting and responding to aerial threats through a range of specialized defense solutions, enhancing the capabilities of forces deployed in the field.

Other new products include low-cost attack drones manufactured using advanced techniques, including 3D printing, to enable larger-scale production at reduced costs and accelerate manufacturing and deployment preparations.

He noted that the growing threat posed by drones, particularly their ability to damage high-value targets, has increased the need for cost-effective defense systems suited to the nature of these threats. Research and development efforts are continuing to produce more efficient systems that meet operational requirements, he added.

JODDB has also developed a mobile drone-carrying platform capable of accommodating four types of drones, providing multiple reconnaissance and surveillance capabilities while facilitating transportation and deployment, particularly in border areas and forward positions.

Attein said integrating these platforms with different drone types improves the speed of threat detection and response while providing greater operational flexibility.

On cooperation with Jordanian universities, Attein said the bureau places considerable importance on scientific and applied research, seeking to connect academic research with the practical needs of the defense industry.

Through its innovation platform, JODDB adopts promising student ideas and annually presents its research requirements to universities, enabling researchers and academics to propose solutions that can be developed into practical products.

He said the bureau also implements research projects in cooperation with the King Abdullah II Fund for Development and maintains agreements with Jordanian universities to establish an integrated framework linking research, development, manufacturing and investment in defense industries.

Such cooperation, he added, could strengthen Jordan's position as an investment destination and regional hub for defense industries while creating opportunities for researchers, innovators and national companies.

Turning to the Special Operations Forces Exhibition and Conference (SOFEX Jordan), Attein said hosting the event amid regional and international challenges reflects Jordan's reputation as a safe and stable country and the confidence of its international partners.

He said this year's edition has attracted more than 400 delegations from over 75 countries, along with 350 exhibiting companies from 38 countries. New participating countries include Norway, Slovakia and Italy.

The expanding international participation, he said, reflects growing confidence in SOFEX and creates opportunities to broaden partnerships and strengthen the presence of Jordanian defense products in global markets.

Attein emphasized that the use of JODDB-developed products by the Jordan Armed Forces and security agencies is a major factor in establishing their credibility, given these institutions' professionalism, experience and international reputation.

He said domestic adoption and testing under actual operational requirements improve the products' export prospects and support industrial and technological partnerships with international companies.

In this context, he highlighted cooperation agreements signed with international companies, including Orange and the UAE-based EDGE Group, while noting that additional agreements are being prepared for signing and announcement during SOFEX.

On quality assurance and accreditation, Attein said JODDB's Testing and Evaluation Center plays a central role in establishing the reliability of Jordanian defense products by subjecting them to internationally recognized testing standards.

The center holds more than 450 testing accreditations issued by a British accreditation body, enabling specialized testing of weapons, ammunition, vehicles, military systems and defense solutions.

He said these accreditations strengthen international partners' confidence in Jordanian products and demonstrate the bureau's commitment to recognized technical and industrial standards.

Discussing JODDB's long-term plans, Attein said the bureau operates under a strategic framework guided by the royal vision of establishing a strong national defense industry.

He noted that JODDB's establishment in 1999 reflected an early recognition of the importance of developing Jordan's domestic defense manufacturing capabilities.

Its primary mission, he said, is to support the Jordan Armed Forces by translating operational requirements into specialized products and systems capable of addressing a range of threats, including those affecting border security and cyberspace.

Attein added that the bureau continues to update its strategies and programs in response to technological developments and changing regional and global challenges, with particular emphasis on investing in emerging technologies and integrating them into future defense systems.

He said JODDB would announce further details of its cooperation agreements, including their financial figures, during the final two days of SOFEX.

//Petra// AJ