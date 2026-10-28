Gaza Death Toll Rises To 74,564, Three Killed In 24 Hours

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 28 (Petra) -- The death toll from Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since October 2023 has risen to 74,564, with 175,770 injured, according to Palestinian sources.

The figures include 1,568 people killed and 5,649 injured since the ceasefire took effect on October 11, 2025, the sources said.

Gaza hospitals received the bodies of three Palestinians killed and 11 people injured by Israeli forces over the past 24 hours.

//Petra// AO