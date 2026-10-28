Jordan, Libya Sign Aviation Deal To Launch Amman-Misrata Flights

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 28 (Petra) -- Jordan and Libya signed a memorandum of understanding adding the Amman-Misrata route to their agreed schedule of air routes, allowing national carriers to operate seven weekly flights per side.

The memorandum was signed on the sidelines of the Eighth Meeting of the Directors General of Civil Aviation–Middle East Region in Doha, Qatar, according to a Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC) statement issued Wednesday.

The commission said the arrangement would facilitate passenger travel and support economic and trade exchange between the two countries.

During the meeting, the Jordanian delegation, headed by CARC Chief Commissioner Capt. Daifallah Farajat, also held talks with an Egyptian delegation on increasing seat capacity and air traffic between Amman and Cairo.

The talks came amid growing demand on the route and the start of operations at Amman City Airport, with the aim of supporting passenger travel, trade and tourism between Jordan and Egypt.

CARC concluded its participation in the regional meeting Wednesday.

Heads and representatives of civil aviation authorities discussed aviation safety, air navigation, aviation security, air transport, the environment and sustainability.

Participants also explored ways to strengthen regional cooperation and integration in line with the International Civil Aviation Organization's standards and recommended practices.

The commission said Jordan's participation reflects its efforts to strengthen its regional and international presence and develop partnerships that serve national interests and support regional civil aviation.

//Petra// NQ