16 Suspects Detained In Major Stolen Drones Scheme

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Acting Prosecutor General Anton Kovalskyi reported the development in a Facebook post, according to Ukrinform.

“Drones were stolen from military personnel, their markings were changed, and they were then sold back to the military as new. That is how the scheme uncovered by law enforcement operated. The results of a large-scale joint effort: 16 suspects, 25 documented incidents, and more than 600 drones seized,” Kovalskyi said.

According to Kovalskyi, the scheme was organized by a former serviceman who recruited military personnel, civilian intermediaries, and businesses. The group sought out service members willing to hand over drones belonging to military units in exchange for money. A dedicated Telegram channel was set up to facilitate the scheme.

The stolen military property is estimated to be worth approximately UAH 16 million, law enforcement officials said.

During searches, officers seized UAH 13 million, $400,000, gold, silver, jewelry, and 15 vehicles, in addition to the drones, Kovalskyi said. All 16 suspects have been remanded in custody, with bail available as an alternative preventive measure.

The investigation is being conducted by the State Bureau of Investigation, internal security units of the State Border Guard Service and the National Police, and the Security Service of Ukraine's military counterintelligence. Investigators are working to establish the origins of the seized equipment and identify everyone involved in the scheme.

Zhytomyr region governor denies fraud in borderprojects

As reported, the Security Service of Ukraine, with the assistance of the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, uncovered a scheme involving the misappropriation of public funds through government procurement.