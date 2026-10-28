Russian Forces Step Up Assaults On Huliaipole Axis, National Guard Says

MENAFN - UkrinForm) National Guard spokesperson Ruslan Muzychuk reported the development during a televised broadcast, according to Ukrinform.

“We are seeing the highest number of combat engagements on the Pokrovsk axis. The enemy is also conducting intensive assaults on the Ocheretyne axis, in the area of Dobropillia. The Kostiantynivka axis is also seeing heavy fighting. In recent days, we have also observed an increase in enemy assault activity on the Huliaipole axis,” the spokesperson said.

According to Muzychuk, National Guard troops repelled 27 Russian assaults across the front line over the past 24 hours, 17 of them in the Donetsk region. The number of daily combat engagements has fallen to 150–200 this week, down from 300 or more in previous weeks.

Muzychuk also described Operation Veles, conducted on the Kupiansk axis, as a technologically sophisticated operation. He said its success was due to comprehensive planning, including logistics and the movement of troops through a gas pipeline.

More than 100 Russian troops were killed and another 30 captured during the operation, the spokesperson said.

The operation prevented Russian forces from using the pipeline to infiltrate the rear of Ukrainian defensive positions and expand their foothold near Kupiansk, he added.

Ukraine's Defense Forces confirm gains on right bank of

Muzychuk added that, as drones increasingly dominate the battlefield, more combat activity is shifting underground. He said Russia's attempts to use the gas pipeline had made it essential for Ukrainian defenders to seize the initiative.

“We had seen relevant videos and received reports indicating that the enemy was trying to use it for its own purposes. It was important for our troops to seize the initiative,” the spokesperson said.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Trehubov said Operation Veles had significantly disrupted Russian logistic s.

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