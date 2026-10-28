Uzbekistan, U.S. ICE Discuss Customs Cooperation And Information Sharing

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency have discussed expanding cooperation between their customs services and accelerating the implementation of a bilateral customs cooperation agreement signed in Washington in September 2024.

According to Uzbekistan's Customs Committee, the issues were discussed at a meeting held in Uzbekistan on October 28 between Uzbek customs officials and a U.S. delegation led by Steven Mora, regional representative for international operations at ICE, which is part of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The meeting followed agreements reached during a working visit to the United States by the chairman of Uzbekistan's Customs Committee in May 2026.

The parties focused on expanding cooperation between the two countries' customs authorities, improving the exchange of information and experience, identifying priority areas for collaboration and developing practical measures to advance bilateral engagement.

As part of the visit, the U.S. delegation toured several Uzbek customs facilities to learn about operational procedures, inspection processes and the use of modern technologies.

The sites included the Targeting Center, the Central Customs Laboratory, the Remote Electronic Declaration Customs Post and the Yallama Border Customs Post.

The visits provided an opportunity for the delegation to examine Uzbekistan's customs infrastructure and the technologies used to facilitate customs controls and monitor cross-border trade.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to develop an action plan to establish information-sharing procedures on customs violations under the bilateral agreement.

The initiative is intended to strengthen coordination between the two countries' customs authorities and support more effective enforcement of customs regulations. Further details on the action plan and its implementation timeline were not disclosed.