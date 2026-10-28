Asia's AI Boom Could Turn From Hero To Zero Overnight

MENAFN - Asia Times) TOKYO - When America's AI bubble bursts, it will be a bad day for Nvidia and Intel. In Seoul, Taipei and Tokyo, it will be a national crisis.

AI has become, almost overnight, what China once was for Asia: the growth engine everyone depends on. Investors from South Korea to Taiwan to Japan should spend less time asking how high Nvidia can climb and more time asking what happens if and when Silicon Valley's spending binge slows or even crashes.

Monday's news that Anthropic is going public sharpens the question. The IPO could be the largest in history, raising up to US$100 billion. To justify it, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei must convince investors that growth can stay near 1,300% a year, with net revenue retention around 900% and implied gross margins of 85%.

The bears point to Anthropic's $80 billion in half-year net losses. Even if demand holds, the capex boom assumes vast, steady revenue for years to come.

The 94-page SEC filing is full of tripwires. It warns that AI poses“catastrophic or existential risks to humanity.” It also flags a heavy dependence on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., or TSMC, whose reliability is never certain given Beijing's plans for Taiwan and investor doubts about Washington's commitment under President Donald Trump.

And the threat of natural disasters to Taiwan's power grid.“Any restrictions or delays on the supply of advanced chips out of Taiwan or TSMC,” Anthropic wrote,“would adversely affect our business, financial condition and results of operations.”

Denny Fish of Janus Henderson called the IPO“a generational moment,” but added that“the devil comes down to the details, and we still don't have all the details yet.”

It could be bigger than that, as Anthropic appears to be“coming for finance,” said analyst Jame DiBiasio, author of the J.DB Report newsletter.

“This is not simply a technology supplier offering banks a more intelligent chatbot,” he said.“Anthropic is moving into the applications through which financial professionals work, while supplying the infrastructure on which competing applications depend.”

On AI, signals from Seoul are mixed. Last week, data-center firm Elice fell 32% in its Kosdaq debut, the exchange's biggest IPO this year. Yet chip maker SK Hynix reported quarterly profit up sevenfold to $63 billion and plans to return about $45 billion to shareholders, which is lifting the Kospi. The index is up nearly 42% this year.

That momentum helps bury the week's other headline: Goldman Sachs cut its 12-month Kospi target by 25% over AI-investment worries and valuation volatility. The index's forward P/E has dropped to roughly four, the lowest since 2006. Goldman said the market is“pricing an overly negative fundamental outlook” and still sees“attractive risk-reward.”