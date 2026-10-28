IUX Secures CMA License To Expand Global Footprint In The MENA Region

EBENE, Mauritius, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IUX, a leading global multi-asset broker, today announced that it has successfully acquired a regulatory license from the Capital Market Authority (CMA) of the United Arab Emirates. Secured through its regional registered entity, IUX Mena Financial Consultation L.L.C., this milestone officially marks a major step in its expansion across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. This strategic acquisition aligns with IUX's global expansion plan and underscores the company's commitment to adhering to the highest international regulatory standards.

By officially entering the MENA market under CMA oversight, IUX strengthens its global footprint and reinforces its position as a trusted, multi-jurisdictional broker. This strategic expansion enables the company to deliver its industry-leading trading technology, premium market conditions, and reliable infrastructure to a broader audience across the region.

The acquisition of this license reflects IUX's broader initiative to build trust through strict compliance and robust financial security measures, ensuring client funds are strictly segregated and protected in accordance with federal UAE regulations.

About IUX

IUX is a technology-driven brokerage specializing in high-performance trading solutions for professional market participants. Established in 2016, the firm provides low-latency execution and customizable trading tools designed to optimize the performance of high-volume strategies.

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Philip Wang

IUX MARKETS LIMITED

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