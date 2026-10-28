Doubledown Interactive To Report 2026 Third Quarter Results On November 11 And Host Conference Call And Webcast
To access the call, please use the following link: DoubleDown Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Call. After registering, an email will be sent, including dial-in details and a unique conference call access code required to join the live call. To ensure you are connected prior to the beginning of the call, please register a minimum of 15 minutes before the start of the call.
A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available at: DoubleDown Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Webcast, or via the Investor Relations page of the DoubleDown website at ir.doubledowninteractive.com. A replay will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website shortly after the event.
About DoubleDown Interactive
DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. is a leading developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms. We are the creators of multi-format interactive entertainment experiences for casual players, bringing authentic Vegas entertainment to players around the world through an online social casino experience. The Company's flagship social casino title, DoubleDown Casino, has been a fan-favorite game on leading social and mobile platforms for years, entertaining millions of players worldwide with a lineup of classic and modern games. Through its subsidiary WHOW Games GmbH, headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, DoubleDown offers exciting social casino experiences to European players. In addition, the Company's subsidiary, SuprNation, operates three real-money iGaming sites in Western Europe.
Company Contact:
Joe Sigrist
...
+1 (206) 773-2266
Chief Financial Officer
Investor Relations Contact:
Joseph Jaffoni, Christin Armacost
JCIR
+1 (212) 835-8500
...
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