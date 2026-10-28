Kashable Report: Inflation Is Changing More Than How Americans Spend. It's Changing How They See Their Future

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 2026 State of Consumer Finance Report finds 94 percent say inflation has impacted their financial future, and more than 8 in 10 have changed how they live

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Economic pressures continue to weigh on Americans' financial well-being, with more than 8 in 10 respondents reporting that they have made significant lifestyle adjustments in response to financial challenges. Additionally, 94 percent say inflation has impacted their financial future and ability to save. These findings were published today in the new 2026“State of Consumer Finance Report” from Kashable, a mission-driven fintech platform Redefining Credit for Working AmericansTM.

Kashable plays a critical role in supporting the financial wellness of workforces. Based on insights from Kashable customers gathered between September and October 2026, the report explored the financial concerns faced by employees today, especially as they adapt to unique economic pressures. The results highlighted several critical trends, including the factors driving financial uncertainty, how prepared consumers are for unexpected emergencies, and the connection between financial stress and overall well-being.

Among the report's key findings:



Paying off existing debt and the rising cost of living tied for employees' biggest financial concerns in 2026

Of those consumers with some emergency savings, 73 percent have less than $1,000 set aside; 62 percent have less than $500 set aside

If an emergency impacted their finances, 43 percent of consumers say they would withdraw from a 401(k) or similar retirement account

When asked whether they could handle an unexpected financial expense, 45 percent of respondents said they either could not (20 percent) or were unsure (25 percent). Two-thirds (66 percent) of consumers say their financial situation negatively impacted their mental and/or physical health



Kashable Co-Founder and Co-CEO Einat Steklov commented,“When it comes to financial resilience, optimism alone is not enough. This year's report uncovered a troubling reality: Nearly all respondents say inflation has affected their financial outlook and ability to save for the future.”

Steklov continued,“Financial stress goes far beyond the financial burden itself. The uncertainty it creates can distract employees, undermine productivity, and affect their overall well-being. As employees navigate an increasingly unpredictable financial environment, it is more important than ever for employers to provide access to the tools, resources, and guidance that can help their employees build financial stability and plan for the future.”

To access the full insights from Kashable's latest research, download the 2026 State of Consumer Finance Report here.

About Kashable

Kashable is a financial technology company that provides access to Socially Responsible Credit® and financial wellness solutions for employees, offered as a voluntary benefit. Kashable's platform is available to over 4 million employees across hundreds of large employers nationwide. Founded in 2013, Kashable leverages innovative technology to improve the financial well-being of working Americans with a commitment to both reliability and affordability. Kashable offers a fast, responsible alternative for employees who may otherwise turn to borrowing from retirement plans, high-interest credit cards, or other high-cost options to bridge short-term gaps in their finances, creating a path to greater financial security. For more information, visit Kashable.com.

CONTACT: Media contact: Jeanne Achille The Devon Group for Kashable... Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners.