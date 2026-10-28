Alternative Ballistics Corporation (OTCQB: ALBC) Advances Commercialization As Botach Tactical Launches Online Sales Of The Home Defensetm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Launch Marks Next Step Following Initial Purchase Order, Expanding U.S. Retail Distribution and Access to Botach's Established Customer Base

LAS VEGAS, NV, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternative Ballistics Corporation (OTCQB: ALBC) (“Alternative Ballistics” or the“Company”), a public safety technology company focused on next-generation less-lethal solutions, announces that Botach Tactical has launched online sales of The Home Defense TM , marking another important milestone in the Company's commercialization strategy and expansion of its U.S. retail distribution network.

The launch follows the Company's recently announced purchase order from Botach, its first U.S. online dealer for The Home DefenseTM, and represents the next phase of the relationship as the product transitions from initial retailer procurement to active online availability.

Botach Tactical is an established supplier of tactical equipment serving law enforcement, military, security professionals, and civilian customers nationwide. Through its e-commerce platform, Botach provides Alternative Ballistics with access to an established customer base and an additional channel to introduce The Home DefenseTM to consumers seeking less-lethal options for personal and home protection.

The launch builds on Alternative Ballistics' recently established direct-to-consumer e-commerce platform, which has generated initial customer orders across multiple U.S. states. Together, these channels represent continued progress in the Company's strategy to expand domestic product availability, strengthen commercial relationships, and develop additional opportunities for sales growth.

“Moving from an initial purchase order to active online sales with Botach represents meaningful progress in the commercialization of The Home DefenseTM,” said Steve Luna, Chief Executive Officer of Alternative Ballistics Corporation.“This launch expands our reach beyond our direct-to-consumer platform and introduces our technology to an established audience of tactical equipment customers nationwide. As we continue building our commercial infrastructure, our priority is to translate these distribution relationships into greater product awareness, customer adoption, and sustainable long-term sales growth.”

Jason LeBlanc, Chief Operating Officer of Alternative Ballistics, added,“The Botach launch is another important step in executing our distribution strategy and establishing The Home DefenseTM in the U.S. consumer market. Having our product available through an established retail platform provides an additional avenue to reach customers while supporting our broader commercialization efforts. We remain focused on strengthening existing relationships, supporting our retail partners, and pursuing additional distribution opportunities as we work to expand our market presence.”

The launch marks another significant milestone in Alternative Ballistics' commercialization strategy, demonstrating the Company's ability to convert strategic distribution relationships into active sales channels. Building on recent commercial progress, Alternative Ballistics remains focused on accelerating market penetration, expanding its retail footprint, and establishing a scalable foundation for sustained revenue growth across domestic and international markets.



Purchase The Home Defense TM :

The Home DefenseTM is available for purchase through Botach Tactical's online retail marketplace, providing customers with convenient access to the Company's less-lethal home defense technology [Shop The Home Defense TM ].

About Alternative Ballistics Corporation:

Alternative Ballistics Corporation is a public safety technology company focused on developing patented, less-lethal solutions designed to preserve life, reduce risk, and protect individuals in high-stress situations. The Alternative® is a patented system intended to bridge the capability gap between traditional less-lethal tools and lethal force by providing a controlled force option designed to de-escalate critical incidents. The Company also offers The Home DefenseTM, a consumer-focused version of its technology that is commercially available in the United States through its direct-to-consumer e-commerce platform. The Home DefenseTM is designed to provide individuals with an additional, less-lethal self-defense option intended to help reduce the risk of severe or fatal outcomes in situations where force may be necessary.

About Botach Tactical:

Botach Tactical is a supplier of tactical equipment and products serving law enforcement, military, security professionals, and civilian customers.

Forward Looking Statements:

This news release and statements of ALBC's management in connection with this news release or related events contain or may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "potential", "will", "should", "could", "would", "optimistic" or "may" and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may be beyond our control that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to convert pipeline opportunities into sales; changes in regulatory requirements affecting the Company's products; international political, economic, and regulatory conditions; the Company's ability to secure necessary product approvals in foreign jurisdictions; competition in the less-lethal technology market; and the Company's ability to successfully market and expand distribution of The Home DefenseTM product. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. Potential investors should review ALBC's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for more complete information, including the risk factors that may affect future results, which are available for review at Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

Company Contact:

...



Investor Relations Contact:

Adam S. Holdsworth

MZ Group – MZ North America

305-341-9451

...

