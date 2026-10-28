Exito Media Concepts Announces The 41St Edition Of Thailand's BFSI Innovation And Technology Summit

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit, 29th October, 2026, Exito Media Concepts, a globally acclaimed powerhouse in B2B technology events, proudly announces the 41st Edition of the BFSI Innovation & Technology Summit, the region's most prestigious and influential gathering of banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) technology leaders.







Taking place at the Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit, on 29th October 2026, the summit will bring together over 150+ senior technology and business leaders from Thailand's BFSI ecosystem. The summit provides a strategic platform to explore the technologies and decisions shaping the future of financial services, exchange real-world insights, and uncover practical approaches to scaling AI, strengthening cyber resilience, modernising infrastructure, and building secure, intelligent, and connected BFSI organisations.

Thailand's BFSI sector is rapidly transforming through AI, digital finance, and connected ecosystems. As innovation accelerates, technology leaders must balance growth with trust, security, compliance, and resilience. AI, automation, cloud, data governance, cybersecurity, and digital payments are becoming key priorities for building agile, future-ready financial institutions.

Held under the theme “Powering the Next Era of Secure, Intelligent & Connected BFSI,” the summit explores how emerging tech is reshaping banking, financial services, and insurance. The event brings together the latest technology advancements and real-world innovations driving transformation across the BFSI sector in Thailand.

The summit will provide a focused environment for leaders to exchange practical insights, explore real-world use cases and develop strategies for intelligent, secure and data-driven financial management.

BFSI IT Thailand is an exclusive platform designed to connect Thailand's BFSI leaders and accelerate industry innovation.

Key Focus Areas at the Summit:

The summit will focus on the most critical opportunities and challenges facing Thailand's financial services ecosystem, including:

Trust by Design: Regulating AI-Driven Lending Across Banks and Non-Bank Fintechs in Thailand's BFSI SectorEnterprises of Tomorrow: The Next Era of BFSI Rethinking Customer Relationships, Enterprise Intelligence and the Economics of TrustBuilding Thailand's Digital Financial Future: Balancing Innovation, Trust, & Financial StabilityScaling AI in Thailand BFSI: Building Enterprise Grade ML Platforms for Risk, Fraud & Automation.The Next Step in Observability: LLM-Driven Root Cause AnalysisBuilding a Workforce Ready for Continuous ChangeTrust Is an Architecture, Not a Policy: Engineering Governed GenAI and Agentic AI for Thai FinanceBuilding a High-Assurance Cybersecurity, Cloud & Resilience Framework for Thailand's Digital BFSI Era

Event Overview:

As part of Exito's flagship global series, the summit will convene 150+ senior leaders, including CIOs, CTOs, CDOs, CISOs, Heads of Digital Transformation, Innovation, Technology, Data, Cybersecurity, Payments, and Banking Operations, alongside regulators, fintech leaders, technology providers, and industry experts to address the evolving challenges and opportunities shaping the BFSI landscape in Thailand.

Through Expert-led keynotes, executive panels, and real-world case studies, the attendees will gain valuable insights from leading industry experts, participate in engaging panel discussions, and discover innovative technologies reshaping the BFSI sector.

Date: 29th October 2026

Time: 09:00 AM to 05:00 PM

Venue: Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit

Website:

About Exito Media Concepts:

Exito: meaning“success” is a globally recognised B2B events and media organisation with over 16 years of expertise. Delivering more than 240 conferences annually across technology, digital transformation, cybersecurity, healthcare, manufacturing, financial services, and emerging enterprise sectors, Exito creates platforms that foster strategic collaboration, accelerate innovation adoption, and drive measurable business outcomes. BFSI Innovation and Technology Summit Thailand is part of Exito's flagship global event series hosted across multiple international markets.

For media enquiries, please reach out to:

Ankita Ghosh, Media & PR at Exito Media Concepts.

Phone: +91-9910943411

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