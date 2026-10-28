Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE American: AMBO) To Showcase Hybriu Phygital Intelligence Infrastructure At CES® 2027

Key Facts At-a-Glance



Who: Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE American: AMBO), an AI-driven technology company delivering phygital intelligence solutions for education, enterprise collaboration and live events, headquartered in Cupertino, California

What: HybriU, Ambow's federally registered flagship platform, exhibits at CES 2027 with live, immersive 3D demonstrations of an intelligent classroom, meeting room and event environment built on its three-layer, ten-product Digital Intelligent Infrastructure

When: January 6 through 9, 2027

Where: Booth #10308, North Hall, Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), Las Vegas, Nevada

Why: To meet the channel partners, system integrators, enterprises, institutions and event organizers that deploy and use HybriU, and to demonstrate how HybriU adds intelligence to existing spaces without replacing existing technology infrastructure How to Attend: RSVP for a booth demonstration or meeting at [RSVP LINK]; registrants will be contacted by the HybriU team with additional details, including information on a limited number of exhibitor-provided CES 2027 registration discount codes

CUPERTINO, Calif., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (“Ambow” or the“Company”) (NYSE American: AMBO), an AI-driven technology company delivering phygital intelligence solutions for education, enterprise collaboration and live events, today announced that HybriU, its federally registered flagship platform, will exhibit at CES® 2027, January 6 through 9, 2027, at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) in Las Vegas, Nevada. The HybriU team will welcome attendees at Booth #10308 in the LVCC North Hall.

Ambow is bringing a 20-foot by 30-foot exhibit built around a large-format portable 3D display, where attendees can step into a working Phygital classroom and intelligent meeting space: a physical environment in which teaching, discussion and presentation are captured, understood by AI, translated in real time and converted into knowledge the institution keeps.

CES is owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® and is held annually in Las Vegas. According to CTA, CES brings together more than 7,000 media, content creators and industry analysts, along with technology companies, enterprise buyers and investors from around the world.

An Immersive Phygital Environment on the Show Floor

HybriU is organized as a Digital Intelligent Infrastructure of ten integrated products across three layers: Spatial Experience, AI Intelligence and Knowledge Intelligence. At CES 2027, the booth is designed to show those layers working together in one continuous experience rather than as separate products.

Live demonstrations at Booth #10308 will include:



Immersive 3D presentation and broadcasting through the HybriU 3D Mobile Cart, bringing lectures, meetings and event content to a large-format 3D display without permanent installation;

Real-time multilingual communication through WeSpeak, providing live transcription, translation and subtitles in 65+ languages for on-site and remote participants;

AI-powered Knowledge Capture, converting live classroom, meeting and event interactions into transcripts, knowledge points, decisions, action items and searchable, reusable content;

The HybriU Collaboration Board, which participants join by scanning a single QR code, with no software installation or account creation required, for live annotation and co-editing across in-room and remote attendees;

The AI-Driven Adaptive Course Generator, which transforms captured sessions and an institution's own materials into personalized, mastery-based learning experiences; and HybriU Events, the on-demand portable event solution introduced in September 2026, which delivers 2D or 3D live broadcasting, real-time interpretation, professional recording and Knowledge Capture to an organizer's venue in a single transport case.

Each demonstration is designed to work with the cameras, microphones, displays, conferencing systems, learning platforms and enterprise applications an institution already owns, reflecting HybriU's approach of adding an intelligence layer to existing spaces rather than replacing them.

Built for the Partners Who Deploy It

Ambow's objective at CES 2027 is commercial: to meet the channel partners, system integrators, audiovisual integrators, resellers and distributors who bring technology into classrooms, meeting rooms and venues, together with the universities, training organizations, enterprises, event producers and venue operators that use it.

HybriU's five-stage adoption model allows a customer to begin with a single space or a single product and expand over time into a multi-space, AI-enabled knowledge infrastructure. Each stage delivers value independently while adding context to the stages already deployed, creating a land-and-expand model that supports recurring platform subscriptions, AI usage revenue and institutional integrations.

HybriU is deployed in multiple institutional environments, including NewSchool of Architecture & Design, Ambow's wholly owned subsidiary in downtown San Diego.

Management Commentary

“CES is where the companies shaping how physical spaces, AI and digital systems work together gather each January, and that intersection is exactly where HybriU operates,” said Dr. Jin Huang, Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Board of Ambow Education Holding Ltd.“We are bringing a working Phygital environment to Las Vegas so that partners and institutions can experience it directly: a classroom, a meeting room or an event space that captures what happens inside it, connects people across languages and locations, and turns a few hours of live interaction into knowledge that keeps creating value after the session ends.”

“HybriU is an intelligence layer, not a replacement for the technology institutions already own,” Dr. Huang continued.“That is the message we want every integrator, reseller and institutional leader who visits Booth #10308 to take home.”

“HybriU gives partners multiple entry points into a single infrastructure, whether a customer starts with a classroom, a meeting room, an event, multilingual communication or adaptive learning,” said James Bartholomew, President of Ambow Education Holding Ltd.“Each deployment can stand on its own, and each can grow into a broader relationship over time. CES 2027 is where we expect to meet the integrators, resellers and enterprise buyers who want to bring that model to their customers, and we have reserved time at the booth for those conversations.”

Schedule a Demonstration at CES 2027

Attendees who would like to schedule a demonstration or meeting with the HybriU team at Booth #10308 can RSVP at RSVP LINK. Registrants will be contacted by the HybriU team with additional details. A limited number of exhibitor-provided CES 2027 registration discount codes will be offered to registrants selected from the RSVP list.

Access to the CES 2027 show floor requires CES attendee registration, available at . Members of the media and industry analysts can request on-site briefings at Booth #10308 by contacting ....

About HybriU

HybriU is Ambow Education Holding Ltd.'s federally registered flagship platform and a Digital Intelligent Infrastructure for education, enterprise collaboration and live events.

Across ten integrated products and three intelligent layers, HybriU connects physical environments, digital systems, artificial intelligence and institutional knowledge. Organizations and professionals can use HybriU to capture knowledge from real-world and digital interactions, build evolving RAG-based knowledge environments, and use that knowledge for adaptive learning, AI-generated courses, intelligent assistants, digital twins and other knowledge-driven services.

HybriU products can operate independently or as part of a progressively expanding institutional infrastructure.

For more information, visit .

About Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE American: AMBO) is an AI-driven technology company delivering phygital intelligence solutions for education, enterprise collaboration and live events.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Cupertino, California, Ambow develops technologies that connect physical environments, artificial intelligence, digital systems, workflows and institutional knowledge.

Through HybriU, Ambow enables institutions and professionals to capture, organize, activate and reuse knowledge generated across classrooms, meetings and events, creating intelligence assets that can become more valuable over time.

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Follow Ambow on LinkedIn: Ambow Education Group

Contact Information

Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

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Forward-Looking Statements

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