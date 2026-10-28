Advanced Technology Recycling Expands Security-First ITAD Model With Modernized Surveillance, Samsara Fleet Visibility, And Specialized Destruction

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Seven R2v3- and RIOS-certified facilities, former law enforcement-led security oversight, and monitored in-house logistics support Guaranteed Destruction, on-site shredding, ITAR-related projects, and secure remarketing

PENSACOLA, Fla., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Technology Recycling (ATR), a national provider of IT asset disposition (ITAD), electronics recycling, and secure destruction with 35 years of industry experience, is expanding the visibility and control at the heart of its security-first disposition programs. ATR combines seven R2v3 and RIOS certified facilities, dedicated Loss Prevention oversight, customer-defined Statements of Work (SOWs), an ongoing surveillance modernization initiative, and upgraded Samsara fleet monitoring. Its objective is straightforward: protect sensitive technology from collection through final disposition, whether the client requires irreversible destruction or explicitly authorizes secure resale.

Security is a process: not a promise

For a security-conscious organization, retired equipment isn't just obsolete inventory. It can hold confidential information, intellectual property, regulated material, or devices that should never return to service. ATR builds each engagement around the treatment the customer actually approves, with controls spanning pickup, access, segregation, processing, exception handling, and documentation.

“A secure disposition program needs more than a locked door and a certificate at the end. We need to know how the equipment moves, who can access it, and whether each required step has been completed before it moves forward,” said James Clifton, Corporate Security Manager at ATR.

Experienced security leadership and enhanced surveillance

Clifton and other members of ATR's Corporate Security and Loss Prevention organization are former law enforcement officers, Navy, and first responders. Their experience in observation, investigation, and disciplined incident review informs the monitoring of operational workflows, facility conditions, and building maintenance-related security checks. ATR maintains a full-time Loss Prevention Team that continuously monitors available live vehicle GPS positions and interior and exterior vehicle camera feeds, while reviewing both live and recorded facility security footage. These controls help the team identify irregular activity, assess exceptions, and reinforce customer-specific processing procedures.

Clifton and his team are leading a companywide surveillance upgrade focused on high-resolution imaging, day-and-night monitoring, motion-triggered detection, and advanced pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) technology, including 360-degree viewing capability where configured. ATR's layered facility controls include daily door checks; 24-hour third-party security monitoring; motion detection and door/window alarms; and employee badge or key access. Visitors must sign in, present valid state-issued identification, and remain escorted by an authorized ATR employee while on site. ATR employees undergo background checks and drug screening before employment. Separately secured interior areas protect data-bearing hard drives, SSDs, and portable storage devices. ATR maintains a 60-day recorded footage retention requirement. Camera configurations and modernization deployment may vary by facility.

“Our goal is to make the security team more effective, not just add cameras. High-resolution coverage and the ability to examine activity from different perspectives help us spot exceptions, evaluate conditions, and strengthen the controls our customers count on,” Clifton said.

Transportation visibility from departure to delivery

ATR primarily uses its own fleet and employed drivers for collecting inbound customer equipment. Brokered loads and less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments are not the normal inbound handling model; customers may arrange their own freight, although ATR generally recommends coordinated pickup when security and custody are priorities. When third-party transport is appropriate, ATR sometimes uses it for already processed equipment and commodity streams, subject to approved requirements.

ATR now uses the Samsara connected operations platform for GPS tracking and available vehicle video across its company-operated semi-trucks, tractor-trailers, cargo vans, and box trucks. Live vehicle location maps, route and trip histories, vehicle departure details, and configurable geofence arrival and departure alerts strengthen transport visibility. ATR's Loss Prevention Team uses those tools alongside available live interior and exterior camera feeds to monitor movements, anticipate arrival, investigate exceptions, and coordinate secure custody handoffs. Where a customer's requirements and documented risk assessment permit, technology-supported monitoring may eliminate the need for a separate physical escort; it does not override an escort requirement in a customer SOW or applicable regulation.

“Knowing that a vehicle left our facility is only one piece of the picture. We want visibility into the route, the approaching arrival, and the exceptions that deserve attention. That strengthens the chain of custody from one handoff to the next,” Clifton said.

Guaranteed Destruction and on-site shredding

For assets that must not be reused, ATR's Guaranteed Destruction program directs designated equipment into a physical destruction pathway regardless of its resale or component value. A customized SOW can describe secure loading and movement, required destruction method, witness arrangements, serial number requirements, exception escalation, and proof of completed service.

ATR also provides on-site hard disk drive (HDD) and mobile device shredding options for clients who want destruction performed at their own location, rather than relying exclusively on transfer to a processing facility. Depending on the service configuration and approved scope, clients may request witnessed shredding, chain-of-custody records, and serialized certificates of destruction for tracked media. On-site shredding and Guaranteed Destruction are distinct service scopes: a drive or phone can be shredded on site, while a Guaranteed Destruction engagement may require entire designated assets to be destroyed. The method and final evidence are defined with the customer before work begins.

ITAR-related projects require project-specific controls

ATR is registered under the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) framework and works with clients managing defense-related or otherwise controlled equipment. Its customized processing instructions and added handling restrictions can define approved personnel access, secure segregation, destruction methods, documentation, and authorized release paths. ITAR registration is not a government endorsement or an all-purpose compliance certification; ATR evaluates each engagement against applicable export control requirements, authorizations, and contract terms to ensure each project meets all compliance requirements.

Secure remarketing: value recovery under the same watchful eye

Not every retired device should be destroyed. ATR applies security-oriented receipt, handling, data sanitization or media removal, inspection, and authorized release controls to eligible equipment approved for reuse. Qualified streams may be eligible for negotiated profit sharing arrangements. Its eCommodity program can compensate customers for eligible scrap materials that don't require individual serialized inventory, without removing appropriate handling restrictions for sensitive or data-bearing content.

“The customer's disposition decision comes first. If the instruction is destruction, resale value does not change that outcome. If reuse is approved, we still apply control points before an asset enters the market,” Clifton said.

Build a program around your requirements

ATR invites IT, information security, compliance, procurement and operations teams to discuss a tailored SOW for secure collection, onsite shredding, Guaranteed Destruction, regulated materials, secure remarketing, profit sharing or eCommodity recovery. Define the approved endpoint for every stream, and the controls and records that demonstrate it was reached. Visit to begin a conversation with ATR.

About Advanced Technology Recycling: With 35 years of experience, ATR provides nationwide IT asset disposition, electronics recycling, secure destruction, logistics, and equipment recovery services through seven R2v3- and RIOS-certified facilities. Its services help organizations meet security needs, support responsible reuse, and recover value through customized disposition programs. Learn more at.

CONTACT: Media contact: ATR Media Relations | 1 877 781 7779 |