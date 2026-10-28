Descope Named To Fortune Cyber 60 List For Fourth Consecutive Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognition follows a year of new releases for AI agent governance, MCP security, and consumer identity

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descope, a developer-friendly customer and agentic identity platform, today announced it has been named to the 2026–27 Fortune Cyber 60 list in the early growth category. This is the fourth consecutive year Descope has been included. The full list can be found at .

The 2026–27 Fortune Cyber 60 recognizes 60 of the most important venture-backed cybersecurity companies, presented by Lightspeed Venture Partners and Amazon Web Services (AWS) in partnership with Fortune. Now in its fourth year, the list honors companies addressing challenges across AI security, identity and access, data protection, cloud security, and security operations. It includes 20 companies in each of three categories (early stage, early growth, and growth) and recognizes startups that have not completed an IPO, acquisition, or other significant exit.

To develop this year's list, Lightspeed evaluated more than 300 cybersecurity startups, considering annual recurring revenue, current- and prior-year growth, and business operations. The selection process combined validation of company-reported data with proprietary research, consultation with Lightspeed's CISO network, and analysis of the cybersecurity market. The final list was reviewed and validated by Fortune.

Over the past year, Descope:



Released Agentic Identity Hub 2.5 and Agentic Identity Hub 3.0, adding granular access policies, human-in-the-loop approvals with CIBA, MCP gateway integrations, and governance controls for agent onboarding and ownership. The Agentic Identity Hub now handles authentication and access control for more than 1,000 MCP servers.

Added Cross-App Access (XAA) support so enterprises can govern AI agent access through the identity providers they already use.

Launched Family Accounts, the first release in its relational identity framework, which lets consumer apps model guardian, dependent, and household relationships.

Expanded data residency to seven regions, adding Singapore, Brazil, and the United Kingdom.

Was named a supplier on the UK government's G-Cloud 15 framework.

Was named a Sample Vendor for CIAM for AI Agents and Journey-Time Orchestration in the Gartner® Hype CycleTM for Digital Identity, 2026 and the Gartner® Hype CycleTM for Fraud and Financial Crime Prevention, 2026. Was named a Leader in the 2025 Frost Radar for Non-Human Identity Solutions, named to Rising in Cyber for the third year in a row, and won “Multifactor Solution of the Year” in the 2026 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards.



“When we first made this list, most of our conversations with identity teams were about replacing passwords and improving login conversion,” said Slavik Markovich, Co-Founder and CEO of Descope.“This year, more of those teams asked how to let AI agents act for their users without giving every agent a shared API key. We built Descope so customers can answer both questions on the same platform. Being named to the Cyber 60 for a fourth year tells us that approach is working for them.”

Over a thousand organizations use Descope, including GoFundMe, GoodRx, and Databricks.

About Descope

Descope is a developer-friendly customer and agentic identity platform. Organizations use our visual workflows, SDKs, APIs, and MCP server to easily create and customize identity journeys for their customers, partners, and AI agents. 1000+ organizations use Descope to streamline customer and agent onboarding, prevent account takeover, and securely adopt AI agents and MCP servers with built-in identity controls. Learn more at .

Media Contact

Christine Penwell

Offleash for Descope

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