Salem Township Approves Overlay For 4,466-Acre, 4 GW Salem 3 Campus, A Generational Energy And Data Center Opportunity For Northeastern Pennsylvania

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Board of Supervisors vote 2-0 to move 194 families closer to a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, built around decades of existing power infrastructure

BERWICK, Pa., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 194 Salem Township families cleared a major milestone Tuesday, October 27, when the Salem Township Board of Supervisors voted 2-0 to expand the township's Special Data Center Overlay (SDC-O) district for the Salem 3 Campus. The 4,466-acre energy and digital infrastructure campus in Luzerne County, planned for 4 gigawatts (GW) of power demand, would create a once-in-a-lifetime economic opportunity for landowners and deliver significant new investment to Northeastern Pennsylvania.

The vote came after a public hearing Tuesday evening and follows the Salem Township Planning Commission's unanimous 3-0 recommendation on September 24, 2026. For the 194 participating local families, the approval means they can continue to pursue a potential $1.4 billion land sale involving 4,466 acres of working and retired farms, family homesteads and other properties. Land assemblies of this size, with so many families aligned behind a single plan, are rare under any circumstances.

"Data centers are not a yes or no question. It's about where and how," said Jack Sordoni, co-founder of 4-3 Glennbrook Group. "In this case, 'where' happens to be between two nuclear towers, a massive gas plant, major electrical infrastructure and virtually unlimited fuel sources. The 'how' comes from embracing the landowners, their value and their dignity, and coming together as a community to recognize the opportunity a project like this promises."

Built Where the Power is

The plan for Salem 3 builds on the township's longstanding role as an energy-producing community, pairing existing energy infrastructure with a new generation of data center and digital infrastructure investment. Salem Township sits within PJM Interconnection, the nation's largest wholesale electricity market, and is home to both the Susquehanna nuclear power plant and an existing combined-cycle natural gas and steam generation facility. The surrounding area features multiple industrial-scale switchyards and substations, major high-tension transmission infrastructure, and a pipeline right-of-way system with access to significant natural gas supply.

The Salem 3 campus is planned around 4 gigawatts of power demand, supported by new generation and enhanced infrastructure to be built at the developer's expense, consistent with the standards set out in Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro's Executive Order 2026-05 and the Commonwealth's GRID Requirements. A closed-loop cooling approach means the project does not anticipate water extraction or wastewater disposal beyond conventional office and civilian use.

Salem Township is already a proven location for data center investment. The neighboring Salem 2 site, organized by the 4-3 team, sold to QTS for $586 million.

"We're grateful to the Board of Supervisors for the time and care they put into this decision, and to everyone who came out and spoke, whether they were for it or had questions," said Dave Scoblick, co-founder and Principal at 4-3 Glennbrook Group. "Tonight's vote is a big step for 194 Salem Township families, but we're still not at the finish line. We have a lot of work ahead, and we're going to keep doing it transparently alongside the township and our neighbors."

What Salem 3 Development Means for Salem Township

As it moves forward, the Salem 3 Campus could reshape the local economy in several lasting ways:



A major commitment to local healthcare: The proposed Community Benefit Agreement totals $43 million, including $12 million for a local micro-hospital, something the area has lacked since the closure of Berwick Hospital.

New community parks and preserved green space: An estimated 75% of the 4,466 acres would remain as natural buffers, green space, and setbacks. Several participating landowners have also expressed interest in using a portion of their proceeds to help fund Heritage Park, a world-class, year-round community park on the current Beach Haven Carnival grounds.

New skilled jobs and local career pathways: Construction would call on electricians, technicians, engineers, mechanical specialists, contractors, and other skilled workers, and the campus could support over 2,000 estimated jobs. Long-term community and infrastructure investment: The privately funded power generation and infrastructure improvements the campus requires could improve access to clean water and energy for township residents, built at the developer's expense.

"These families made a big decision about their land, and they made it with their kids and grandkids in mind," said Mike Cabell, Principal, 4-3 Glennbrook Group. "Tonight's vote shows that decision was worth it. They stuck with this through every meeting and every question, and we're going to get this done for them in a way that benefits the community for generations.”

With the Board of Supervisors' approval in hand, 4-3 Glennbrook Group is focused on advancing the Salem 3 Campus through the remaining required approvals and realizing its full potential for landowners, Salem Township and Northeastern Pennsylvania.

About 4-3 Glennbrook Group

4-3 Glennbrook Group is a landowner-first development company dedicated to creating strategic assets for the energy and AI economy. Its team brings experience in land aggregation, data center development, infrastructure planning, and community and government approvals. In Salem Township, the 4-3 team organized the Salem 2 land assembly, sold to QTS for $586 million, and is now advancing the 4,466-acre Salem 3 Campus.

Media Contact

David Ebeling, Akrete Communications

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