Remix Therapeutics Selected For Late-Breaking Oral Presentation At The 38Th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Presentation to Include Updated Interim Data from Ongoing Phase 1/2 ARIA Study of REM-422 in Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma

WATERTOWN, Mass., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remix Therapeutics (Remix), Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing small molecule therapies to modulate RNA processing and address the underlying drivers of disease, today announced that an abstract featuring updated interim results from the ongoing Phase 1/2 ARIA study of its MYB mRNA degrader, REM-422, in patients with Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma (ACC) has been selected for late-breaking oral presentation at the 38th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics (ENA 2026), taking place November 18-20, 2026, in Barcelona, Spain.

"We are delighted to present updated interim results from the ARIA study in a late-breaking oral presentation at ENA 2026. ACC remains a disease of significant unmet need with no FDA-approved systemic therapies. We look forward to sharing our latest findings with the oncology community as we continue to advance REM-422, an oral MYB mRNA degrader designed to directly target a key driver of this disease," said Peter Smith, Ph.D., Co-Founder and CEO of Remix.

Presentation Details:

Title: "Durable Responses and Prolonged Progression-free Survival with REM-422, an Oral MYB mRNA Degrader, in Patients with Biomarker-positive Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma: Updated Phase 1 Results”

Presenter: Alan Ho, M.D., Ph.D., Chief of the Head and Neck Oncology Service, Division of Solid Tumor Oncology, Department of Medicine at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK)

Abstract Number: 5LBA

Session: Plenary Session 3: "Proffered Papers: Clinical Trials"

Session Date and Time: Thursday, November 19, 2026 at 10:00 AM CET

Location: Room 111 + 112, Barcelona International Convention Centre (CCIB)

About REM-422

REM-422 is a potent, selective, and oral small molecule mRNA degrader that induces the reduction of MYB mRNA and subsequent protein expression. REM-422 functions by facilitating the incorporation of a poison exon in the MYB mRNA transcript, leading to nonsense-mediated decay of the transcript. REM-422 is currently in Phase 1/2 clinical studies in both Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma (ACC) and Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) or high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (HR-MDS). The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted REM-422 Orphan Drug Designation for ACC and AML and Fast Track designation for ACC.

About the ARIA (A study of REM-422 In Adenoid cystic carcinoma) Clinical Trial

This Phase 1/2, open-label, non-randomized, multicenter study (NCT06118086) is investigating REM-422 in patients with recurrent, metastatic or unresectable Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma (ACC). The study includes a Dose Escalation Phase and a Dose Expansion Phase. The purpose of the Dose Escalation Phase is to determine the maximum tolerated dose and/or recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D) of REM-422 in patients with recurrent, metastatic, or unresectable ACC. The purpose of dose expansion is to further evaluate the safety and anti-tumor activity of the REM-422 RP2D in biomarker positive patients.

About Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma

Adenoid cystic carcinoma (ACC) is a solid tumor that most commonly arises in the salivary glands characterized by frequent recurrent, perineural invasion and dysregulation of the MYB oncogene. Depending on the location of the tumor, symptoms may include numbness of the face, difficulties swallowing, changes in vision, or difficulty breathing, among others. Many therapeutic approaches, such as chemotherapy, kinase inhibitors, and immunotherapy have been studied in ACC with modest or disappointing results, and there remain no approved treatment options.

About Remix Therapeutics

Remix Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing novel small molecule therapies designed to reprogram RNA processing and address disease drivers at their origin. Remix's REMasterTM technology platform leverages data science, biomolecular sciences and chemistry approaches to identify orally administered compounds that modulate gene expression. Remix's therapeutic approach led to the discovery of REM-422, an investigational small molecule designed to modulate RNA processing in oncology, currently being evaluated in two clinical programs: the ARIA clinical study, a Phase 1/2 clinical study in adenoid cystic carcinoma (ACC) and a Phase 1 clinical study in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (HR-MDS).

Contacts:

Media:

Kara Stephens-Weaver

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Investors:

Will O'Connor

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