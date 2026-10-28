Fairfield Expands Its New England Portfolio With The Opening Of Hawkley Apartments

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new residential community is bringing additional housing opportunities and high-quality apartment living to Milford, Massachusetts. Developed and managed by Fairfield, Hawkley Apartments offers a mix of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom residences, alongside a wide-ranging amenity package designed for today's renters.









Located at 300 Deer Street, the newly opened garden-style community combines thoughtfully designed homes and flexible lifestyle amenities with convenient access to major employers, regional transportation corridors, and the natural beauty of the Upper Charles Trail.

“With its convenient location along the I-495 corridor, extensive resident amenities, and broad mix of apartment homes and finishes, Hawkley Apartments embodies Fairfield's commitment to creating better living for better lives,” said Robb Hewitt, Vice President of Development at Fairfield.“We believe the community provides much-needed housing opportunities in Milford while offering residents a high-quality living experience.”

Hawkley features a collection of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans with open-concept layouts, designer finishes, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and full-sized washers and dryers. Select homes also feature a built-in desk, bookshelves, a kitchen island, a separate dining area, and a private patio or balcony. Residents can choose from two distinct interior design packages that blend contemporary aesthetics with everyday functionality.

The community's extensive amenity package reflects Fairfield's integrated approach to development and design, drawing on decades of experience to create spaces that respond to evolving resident preferences and lifestyle needs. Hawkley residents have access to a coworking lounge with collaboration spaces and private work rooms, a social clubhouse with a demonstration kitchen and billiards, a fitness center with a dedicated yoga studio, a resort-inspired pool with sundeck cabanas and in-water loungers, a courtyard with gathering spaces, a playground, and a convenient on-site mini-market. Pet owners will also enjoy a dedicated dog park and pet spa, while EV charging stations, bicycle storage and repair facilities, detached garages, and covered parking further enhance the resident experience.

In addition to its market-rate offerings, Hawkley Apartments includes select residences available through a moderate-income housing program, further supporting housing accessibility and contributing to the long-term vitality of the Milford community.

Hawkley Apartments is now leasing online and in person. For more information or to schedule a tour, visit .

About Fairfield

Fairfield is an owner, developer, and operator of multifamily communities throughout the U.S. As of September 30, 2026, we own approximately 50,800 units nationwide across new construction, renovated apartment homes, and tax credit affordable housing in urban and suburban neighborhoods. We offer a vertically integrated national multifamily services platform providing development, construction, renovation, asset and property management, and acquisition and disposition services to our investors. Fairfield operates nationwide, headquartered in San Diego with regional offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Denver, and Washington, D.C. Fairfield Realty Advisors LLC is registered as an investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

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