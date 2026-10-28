Vior Gold Corporation Reports Initial Drilling Results From Its 2026 Drill Program At Kinebik
|Drill hole Number
|Interval From (m)
|Interval To (m)
|Interval Width (m)
|Au (g/t) Uncut
|Area
|KN-26-001
|337.6
|339.4
|1.8
|4.92
|Cameron Main
|KN-26-002
|709.4
|714.0
|4.6
|3.03
|Cameron Main
|KN-26-004
|242.6
|245.1
|2.5
|2.43
|Cameron Main
|KN-26-008
|88.0
|90.5
|2.5
|5.32
|Florence
|including
|88.0
|88.6
|0.6
|19.2
|KN-26-008
|205.4
|210.5
|5.1
|2.23
|Florence
|KN-26-014
|618.9
|619.4
|0.5
|13.3
|Cameron Main
|KN-26-016
|349.2
|358.0
|8.8
|2.01
|Florence
Table 2 – Drill Hole Collar Locations
|Drill hole Number
|Azimuth (°)
|Dip (°)
| Drill Hole
Length (m)
| UTM
Easting
| UTM
Northing
|KN-26-001
|200
|-45
|491
|362031.24
|5462956.00
|KN-26-002
|201
|-60
|888
|362161.35
|5462999.69
|KN-26-004
|204
|-53
|441
|362098.55
|5462755.81
|KN-26-008
|14
|-52
|394
|357028.55
|5467011.18
|KN-26-014
|202
|-65
|723
|361646.74
|5463097.80
|KN-26-016
|180
|-55
|726
|357583.00
|5467501.00
Quality Control
True widths are estimated at 65-80% of the reported core length intervals. Assays are uncut except where indicated. All NQ core assays reported were obtained by either 1-kg screen fire assay or standard 50-gram fire assay with an AA finish or gravimetric finish at ALS Laboratories in Val d'Or, Québec, or Sudbury, Ontario. The 1-kg screen assay method is used when samples contain coarse gold intervals. Selected samples are also analyzed for multiple elements using a four-acid digestion ICP-MS method at ALS Laboratories. Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control (“QA/QC”), and interpretation of results are performed by qualified persons employing a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards and blanks are inserted alternately every 10 samples to adhere to strict QA/QC guidelines and protocols by the Corporation and the lab. Historical results on the Kinebik Project described in this news release are from public sources and the Qualified Person responsible for the review and approval of the technical information disclosed in this news release (see details below) has not verified the information relating to these historical results. Consequently, such information is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Kinebik Project.
Qualified Person
The technical content disclosed in this news release was reviewed and approved by Pascal Simard, Vice-President Exploration at Vior Gold Corporation, a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.
About Vior Gold Corporation Inc.
Vior Gold Corporation is a junior mineral exploration corporation based in the province of Quebec, Canada, whose corporate strategy is to generate, explore, and develop high-quality precious metals projects in the proven and favorable mining jurisdiction of Quebec. Through the years, the Corporation's management and technical teams have demonstrated their ability to discover several multimillion-ounce gold deposits in Quebec.
For further information, please contact:
Mathieu Savard
President and CEO
418-670-1448
...
SEDAR+: Vior Gold Corporation Inc.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections, and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the closing of the property acquisitions, the ability to obtain the required approvals of the TSX Venture Exchange, the significance of the Corporation's expansion of the Ligneris and Kinebik district, the Corporation's planned exploration activities and long-term objectives, the potential of the Ligneris and Kinebik properties, the ability of exploration (including drilling) to accurately predict mineralization, production being achieved at any of the Corporation's properties, the significance of previous exploration results at the Ligneris and Kinebik properties, and the Corporation's ability to deliver returns to its shareholders and long-term benefits to its stakeholders. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Corporation, at the time it was made, involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the companies to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the parties cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither the Corporation nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. The Corporation does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.
A PDF accompanying this announcement is available at:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment