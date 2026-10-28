Vior Gold Corporation Reports Initial Drilling Results From Its 2026 Drill Program At Kinebik

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Drilling highlights include 5.32 g/t Au over 2.5 metres and 3.03 g/t Au over 4.6 metres BROSSARD, Quebec, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VIOR GOLD CORPORATION INC. (“Vior Gold Corporation”,“Vior” or the“Corporation”) (TSXV: VIO, OTCQB: VIORF, FRA: VL5) is pleased to report initial drill results from the Kinebik project, located approximately 40 km north of the town of Lebel-sur-Quevillon, Eeyou Istchee Baie James, Quebec. The Kinebik project is subject to an Asset Purchase Agreement with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (“Agnico Eagle”), dated March 4, 2026, pursuant to which Vior has the right to acquire a 100% interest in the Project upon completion of the transaction (See news release dated March 5, 2026). Highlights

Drill hole KN-26-002 returned 3.03 g/t Au over 4.6 metres at a depth of 709.4 metres, representing the deepest gold intersection reported to date at Cameron Main.



Drill hole KN-26-008 intersected 5.32 g/t Au over 2.5 metres at a shallow depth of 88.0 metres as well as 2.23 g/t Au over 5.1 metres, confirming the western extension of the Florence gold structure.

Drill hole KN-26-016 intersected 2.01 g/t Au over 8.8 metres within a strongly silica-altered brecciated granodiorite intrusion, outlining a previously unrecognized style of mineralization at Florence. This news release reports results for 1,525 samples received from the laboratory, while assays for 6,359 Kinebik samples remain pending.

Mathieu Savard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vior Gold Corporation, commented:“We are pleased with these initial results. Long before the March 5, 2026 announcement, we have recognized that Kinebik represented a significant district-scale opportunity that remained largely underexplored despite its highly prospective geological setting. Today's results from the Cameron Main and Florence areas demonstrate the presence of a very active gold system, with mineralization occurring across multiple lithologies associated with extensive alteration halos. We are particularly excited by the silica breccia intersected in hole KN-26-016. Hosted within a granodiorite intrusion, the interval returned 2.01 g/t Au over 8.8 metres. Mineralization at both Cameron Main and Florence remains open in all directions, highlighting the project's significant exploration potential. These results support our view that Kinebik has the potential to host a large-scale gold system. In the meantime, our primary focus remains at Ligneris, where we continue the drilling campaign with 1,500 metres left in the 2026 program. We also have approximately 2,300 assay results pending from the laboratory. We expect to deliver results during November.” Florence Area Notable results reported in this news release include 2.01 g/t Au over 8.8 metres from hole KN-26-016. Mineralization occurs as 1% to 5% pyrite hosted within a strongly sheared, silica-altered, and brecciated granodiorite intrusion. This style of gold mineralization had not previously been recognized at Florence and remains open in all directions. Drill hole KN-26-008 returned 5.32 g/t Au over 2.5 metres, including 19.2 g/t Au over 0.6 metres at a downhole depth of 88.0 metres. Mineralization consists of trace amounts to locally 15% pyrite occurring as disseminated to semi-massive sulphides within a strongly deformed magnetite-altered basalt. A second mineralized interval encountered deeper in the hole at 205.4 metres returned 2.23 g/t Au over 5.1 metres within a broader interval grading 1.06 g/t Au over 16.5 metres. Mineralization consists of trace to 5% disseminated pyrite, 1% to 2% pyrrhotite, up to 1% sphalerite in stringers, and traces of chalcopyrite, hosted within basalt intruded by quartz-carbonate-albite injections. Between eight and ten visible gold specks were observed throughout the interval. Hole KN-26-008 is located approximately 80 metres west of historical hole H-1425-066, which returned 2.62 g/t Au over 3.8 metres (from SIGEOM; GM47626). This gold-bearing structure remains open to the west and at depth, as no historical drilling has tested its extensions in those directions. Cameron Main Area Drill hole KN-26-002 returned 3.03 g/t Au over 4.6 metres within a silica-altered, strongly sheared basalt, characterized by local hematite banding and crosscut by quartz-carbonate extensional and shear veins. Mineralization within the interval consists of 5% to 10% pyrite, occurring as disseminated and locally as stringers. This interval was intersected at a vertical depth of approximately 590 metres and represents the deepest gold intersection reported to date at Cameron Main. No drilling has been completed in the immediate vicinity of this intercept, underscoring the upside potential of the Cameron system at depth. Between July 16 and September 19, 2026, Vior completed a total of 8,596 metres on the Kinebik project, including 5,367 metres on Cameron Main and 3,229 metres at Florence. As of October 28, 2026, a total of 1,525 samples has been received from the laboratory, while 6,359 samples remain pending, representing approximately 80% of all submitted samples. Upon completion of the Asset Purchase Agreement with Agnico Eagle (see news release dated March 5, 2026), which is expected before the end of 2027, Vior will hold a 100% interest in the Kinebik, Peacock, and Launay projects. Table 1 – Drill Core Assay Results

Drill hole Number Interval From (m) Interval To (m) Interval Width (m) Au (g/t) Uncut Area KN-26-001 337.6 339.4 1.8 4.92 Cameron Main KN-26-002 709.4 714.0 4.6 3.03 Cameron Main KN-26-004 242.6 245.1 2.5 2.43 Cameron Main KN-26-008 88.0 90.5 2.5 5.32 Florence including 88.0 88.6 0.6 19.2 KN-26-008 205.4 210.5 5.1 2.23 Florence KN-26-014 618.9 619.4 0.5 13.3 Cameron Main KN-26-016 349.2 358.0 8.8 2.01 Florence



Table 2 – Drill Hole Collar Locations

Drill hole Number Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Drill Hole

Length (m) UTM

Easting UTM

Northing KN-26-001 200 -45 491 362031.24 5462956.00 KN-26-002 201 -60 888 362161.35 5462999.69 KN-26-004 204 -53 441 362098.55 5462755.81 KN-26-008 14 -52 394 357028.55 5467011.18 KN-26-014 202 -65 723 361646.74 5463097.80 KN-26-016 180 -55 726 357583.00 5467501.00



Quality Control

True widths are estimated at 65-80% of the reported core length intervals. Assays are uncut except where indicated. All NQ core assays reported were obtained by either 1-kg screen fire assay or standard 50-gram fire assay with an AA finish or gravimetric finish at ALS Laboratories in Val d'Or, Québec, or Sudbury, Ontario. The 1-kg screen assay method is used when samples contain coarse gold intervals. Selected samples are also analyzed for multiple elements using a four-acid digestion ICP-MS method at ALS Laboratories. Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control (“QA/QC”), and interpretation of results are performed by qualified persons employing a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards and blanks are inserted alternately every 10 samples to adhere to strict QA/QC guidelines and protocols by the Corporation and the lab. Historical results on the Kinebik Project described in this news release are from public sources and the Qualified Person responsible for the review and approval of the technical information disclosed in this news release (see details below) has not verified the information relating to these historical results. Consequently, such information is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Kinebik Project.

Qualified Person

The technical content disclosed in this news release was reviewed and approved by Pascal Simard, Vice-President Exploration at Vior Gold Corporation, a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.

About Vior Gold Corporation Inc.

Vior Gold Corporation is a junior mineral exploration corporation based in the province of Quebec, Canada, whose corporate strategy is to generate, explore, and develop high-quality precious metals projects in the proven and favorable mining jurisdiction of Quebec. Through the years, the Corporation's management and technical teams have demonstrated their ability to discover several multimillion-ounce gold deposits in Quebec.

For further information, please contact:

Mathieu Savard

President and CEO

418-670-1448

...



SEDAR+: Vior Gold Corporation Inc.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections, and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the closing of the property acquisitions, the ability to obtain the required approvals of the TSX Venture Exchange, the significance of the Corporation's expansion of the Ligneris and Kinebik district, the Corporation's planned exploration activities and long-term objectives, the potential of the Ligneris and Kinebik properties, the ability of exploration (including drilling) to accurately predict mineralization, production being achieved at any of the Corporation's properties, the significance of previous exploration results at the Ligneris and Kinebik properties, and the Corporation's ability to deliver returns to its shareholders and long-term benefits to its stakeholders. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Corporation, at the time it was made, involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the companies to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the parties cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither the Corporation nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. The Corporation does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

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