PPHC To Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results And Participate In Upcoming Investor Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results to be Released After Market Close Monday, November 9, 2026

Management to Participate in Stephens' Annual Investment Conference in Boston on November 17-19, 2026

WASHINGTON, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Public Policy Holding Company, Inc., ("PPHC" or“the Company”) (Nasdaq: PPHC) (AIM: PPHC.L), a leading global strategic communications provider offering a comprehensive range of advisory services in the areas of Government Relations, Public Affairs and Corporate Communications, today announced that it will release its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 (“Q3 2026 Results”) on Monday, November 9, 2026, after market close.

PPHC management will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results on the same day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

PPHC will also issue its Q3 2026 Results via the London Stock Exchange's RNS platform at the earliest available opportunity, being 7:00 a.m. GMT on Tuesday, November 10, 2026.

Conference Call Details

Date: Monday, November 9, 2026

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Webcast: Participants may access the conference call via live webcast at

Dial-in: To participate via telephone, please register in advance and receive a unique PIN at

A replay of the webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at investors.pphcompany.com.

Investor Conference Details

In addition, the Company announced management's participation during Stephens' Annual Investment Conference in Nashville, TN being held from Tuesday, November 17 to Thursday, November 19, 2026.

Thomas Gensemer, Chief Strategy Officer, and Matthew Mazzanti, Chief Administrative Officer, will be available for 1x1 meetings with investors throughout the conference.

To schedule a 1x1 meeting with management, please contact your Stephens representative or investor relations at....

About PPHC

Incorporated in 2014, PPHC is a global strategic communications platform that supports clients in enhancing and defending their reputations, advancing policy objectives, managing regulatory risk, and engaging with federal and state-level policymakers, stakeholders, media, and the public.

Engaged by approximately 1,500 clients, including companies, trade associations and non-governmental organizations, PPHC is active in all major sectors of the economy, including healthcare and pharmaceuticals, financial services, energy, technology, telecommunications and transportation.

With operations across the United States and internationally, PPHC's services include government relations, public affairs and corporate communications, research and analytics, digital advocacy campaigning, and compliance support. The Company's shares are admitted to trading on the Nasdaq Global Market and on AIM, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange, under the ticker symbol "PPHC".

For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Public Policy Holding Company, Inc.

(202) 688-0020

...

Investor Relations:

Public Policy Holding Company, Inc.

(202) 688-0020

...