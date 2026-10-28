Lumexa Imaging Announces Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call Date
The live audio webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at ir.lumexaimaging.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately one year.
About Lumexa Imaging
Lumexa Imaging is a nationwide provider of outpatient medical imaging. With over 5,000 team members and approximately 190 outpatient imaging centers, our team conducted approximately 4 million outpatient procedures system-wide in 2025. We are a partner of choice for health systems and radiologists, delivering best-in-class clinical excellence, operations, and state-of-the-art technology across our platform.
Media Contact
Melissa Weston
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IR Contact
Sue Dooley
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