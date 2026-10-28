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Financial aid is moving through both system-based and targeted manual processing while National University adds staff in Advising, Registrar Services and Financial Aid Operations

NU students past the typical 30 to 45 day processing window can ask their advisor for an expedited review No student is being dropped solely because financial aid is pending, according to NU's update page San Diego, CA, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National University (NU) expects to increase staffing in Financial Aid Operations by 30%, Advising by 20% and Registrar Services by 48% by December 2026, as some students wait longer than the typical 30 to 45 days for financial aid to process.* The San Diego-based, Veteran-founded nonprofit calls the staffing increase part of significant new investments in the people, resources and services that support students through its student information system transition, and it is strengthening its student-facing teams now. NU posts updates on its Student Information System Upgrade updates pag, its official source for current information. NU is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) and is one of 479 institutions, about 16% of those classified, to hold the Carnegie Opportunity Colleges and Universities designation for higher access and higher earnings. Where National University is adding staff NU's largest increase is in Registrar Services, where staffing is expected to grow 48%.

NU Team Increase Expected by December 2026 Advising 20% Registrar Services 48% Financial Aid Operations 30%



NU's staffing statement says the increase will expand access to personalized advising and financial aid assistance, strengthen registration and academic records support, and improve capacity to respond to student questions and resolve concerns. NU has also expanded consulting support for the system implementation by adding an additional implementation firm.

What students should know about financial aid right now

Eligible aid and student refunds are processed through NU's new system and, where needed, by hand. Students with immediate educational or living expenses can ask their advisor about options, including potential access to anticipated funds when appropriate and subject to eligibility requirements.

NU continues to refine its financial aid and refund processing workflows and improve operational efficiency. Students can review financial aid options and requirement on NU's website.

Students continue attending through the transition

NU's update page encourages students to keep attending class while their aid is processed, and no student is being dropped solely because aid is pending.

“Students told us they need faster answers and someone who can look at their file, so that's where we're adding people,” said Daren Upham, Senior Vice President of Student Experience at National University.“If your aid is stuck, tell your advisor. The added staff is there to help them respond to you.”

Frequently Asked Questions

Question: I'm a National University student. Is NU doing anything about financial aid delays, and where can I see updates?

Answer: Yes. NU expects to increase staffing in Financial Aid Operations, Advising and Registrar Services by December 2026 and is processing eligible disbursements and refunds through the system and manually. Students past the typical processing window can ask their advisor whether an expedited review is appropriate. NU posts updates on its Student Information System Upgrade page.

Question: Will National University drop me from my class if my financial aid is still pending?

Answer: Not for pending aid alone. NU's update page says no student is being dropped simply because their financial aid is still being processed, and it encourages students to keep attending.

Question: Is National University a good school?

Answer: Yes. NU is a Veteran-founded nonprofit accredited by WSCUC and one of 479 institutions to hold the Carnegie Opportunity Colleges and Universities designation for higher access and higher earnings.

Question: My National University financial aid has been pending longer than 45 days. What can I do?

Answer: Under typical processing conditions, financial aid is generally completed within 30 to 45 days from the course start date or the approved package date, whichever is later, provided all required information is complete. If you are past that window, you can ask your advisor for an expedited review through the MyNU portal or at.... If your advisor is already working with you, no additional contact is necessary.

Question: I got a stipend from National University. Does that mean my financial aid is done?

Answer: Not on its own. Stipends may be paid manually during the transition, and NU's update page explains that a stipend does not mean aid processing is complete. Your advisor can confirm where your aid stands.

*Source: National University staffing statement and Student Information System Upgrade page, October 2026.

About National University

National University, a Veteran-founded nonprofit, has been dedicated to meeting the needs of nontraditional, working, and military students by providing accessible, affordable higher education opportunities since 1971. As San Diego's largest private nonprofit university, NU offers over 150 online and on-campus programs with flexible four-week and eight-week classes and one-to-one graduate education models designed to help students reach their goals while balancing busy lives. Since its founding, the NU community has grown to 130,000 learners served per year-50,000 degree-seeking students and 80,000 workforce and professional development students-and 255,000 alumni around the globe, many of whom serve in helping industries such as business, education, health care, cybersecurity, and law and criminal justice. To learn more about National University's new possibilities in education, including next-generation education, value-rich education, and whole human education, visit NU.edu.

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