Announcing The 2026 Fortune Best Workplaces For Women

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Companies were selected as part of a rigorous survey of more than 640,000 women in the U.S. workforce.

Oakland, Calif., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Place To Work® and Fortune have released the winners of the 2026 Fortune Best Workplaces for WomenTM List.

Great Place To Work analyzed survey responses from more than 640,000 women who work for Great Place To Work CertifiedTM companies that were eligible for the list. To be considered, a company must employ at least 50 women, have at least 20% of non-executive managers who are women, and have at least one female C-suite executive.

“Companies that create great experiences for women are companies that create better experiences for every employee,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work.“When a company can show that anyone can build a career and do their life's work, that company is more resilient. These companies are built for the future because they invest in the future of their people.”

“Congratulations to the companies recognized as Fortune Best Workplaces for Women,” says Fortune Executive Editor Ashley Lutz.“This recognition is especially meaningful because it reflects the voices and experiences of women themselves - and highlights the companies creating environments where they can grow, contribute, and do their best work.”

What does great support for women at work look like in 2026? The Progressive Corporation, No. 4 on this year's list in the large category, offers a clear example. Read our full story.

Top companies on the list

Here are the top large companies on this year's list:

HiltonCiscoEast West BankThe Progressive CorporationUSIAccentureMarriott InternationalSedgwickDavid Weekley HomesAmerican Express

About the Fortune Best Workplaces for Women

Great Place To Work selected the 2026 Fortune Best Workplaces for Women List by analyzing the survey responses of over 640,000 women who work for Great Place To Work Certified companies that also meet the criteria for this list. To be eligible, a company must employ at least 50 women, have at least 20% of non-executive managers who are women, and have at least one female C-suite executive. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust IndexTM Survey. Read the full methodology.

To get on this list next year, start here.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work, a UKG company, brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and Great Place To Work Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified and receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces list.

Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, X, and Instagram, and sign up for the Great Place To Work LinkedIn newsletter, Culture Edge, to get the latest research on what drives business success.

About Fortune Media

Fortune is a global multi-platform media company built on a legacy of trusted, award-winning reporting and information for those who want to make business better. Independently owned, Fortune tells the stories of the world's biggest companies and their leaders as well as a new generation of innovators who are moving business forward. Digitally and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks and holds companies accountable in regions around the world. Its iconic rankings include Fortune 500, Fortune Global 500, Most Powerful Women, and World's Most Admired Companies. Fortune builds world-class communities by convening industry thought leaders for exclusive summits and conferences, including the Fortune Global Forum, Fortune Brainstorm Tech, and Fortune Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com.

CONTACT: Kim Peters Great Place To Work (415) 844-2574...