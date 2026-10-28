What First-Generation Latino Students Balancing Work And Family Should Ask Before Choosing A Degree Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Twenty-nine percent of Latinos ages 25 and older hold an associate degree or higher, compared with 45% of all Americans in that age group, according to Excelencia in Education's 2026 Latino College Completion compilation.1 Ahead of the First-Generation College Celebration on Nov. 8, National University, the San Diego-based, Veteran-founded nonprofit, outlines the questions first-generation Latino students may wish to ask before they choose a degree program: how their credits apply, what the degree will cost, what a normal week looks like, and who to call when something changes.

“Much of my career has gone into programs built for first-generation Latino students, and what they need before they enroll is what any student needs. Tell them plainly how their credits apply and what the remaining courses will cost. Then they can decide with confidence,” said J.B. Robinson, PhD, dean of students at National University.

Question: What should first-generation Latino students balancing work and family ask before choosing a degree program?

Answer: Ask every university you are considering for three answers before you enroll:



How the credits you already have apply to your degree

What you will pay for the courses you still need What a normal week of classes will look like and who to call when something goes wrong, or your circumstances change.

Compare the answers side by side before you commit to a start date.

More than 80% of National University undergraduates are transfer students. The University's transfer pathways and agreements set terms for eligible students, and any prospective student can request for an evaluation showing how their previous coursework applies to the degree they want to complete.

Question: Where do I start as a first-generation Latino student if I'm the first in my family to navigate the college application process?

Answer: Start by exploring the entire path from application through the first day of class. Find out which documents are required and when each one is due, then confirm who handles questions at each step. Request transcripts from every college you attended, even if you completed only one course. Keep notes on who you talk to and what they tell you.

Question: How much will college actually cost a first-generation Latino student after aid and transfer credits?

Answer: Each university you are considering should give you a cost estimate tailored to your situation. It should show tuition for the courses you still need after your transfer evaluation, mandatory fees per course or term, the grants and scholarships you have actually been awarded and the amount left to pay. Keep loans separate from grants and scholarships, because loans are repaid. Find out which scholarships require their own application and deadline, when each payment is due and whether a payment plan is available. If your employer offers tuition assistance, confirm whether it is paid up front or reimbursed after you finish a course, because that changes how much you need on hand each term.

Question: How do I talk with my family about going back to college as a first-generation Latino student?

Answer: Share what earning your degree means to you and what support may help you stay on track. You might discuss your anticipated study schedule, program length, costs after financial aid, and any changes to work, caregiving, or household responsibilities. Ask the University whether family members or others in your support network may participate in an orientation or advising conversation.

Question: How does a first-generation Latino student choose the right program?

Answer: Work backward from the job you want. Check which careers graduates enter and whether the program meets the academic requirements for any license or certification those careers require. If the degree includes internships, clinical hours, field placements, or other in-person requirements, compare the dates against your work schedule. Before you enroll, make sure you have a degree plan that lists every course you still need.

Question: How do I fit college around a full-time job and family as a first-generation Latino student?

Answer: Have the program lay out the weekly workload before you pick a start date. That means the length of each course and the number of courses students usually take at once, plus whether classes have required meeting times and how many hours of work outside class are typical. Put those hours on the same calendar you use for work and family so you can see what the week will look like.

National University offers four-week and eight-week classes across more than 150 online and on-campus programs, and approximately 70% of its students take most of their classes online.

Question: Who helps a first-generation Latino student with degree plans and deadlines?

Answer: Get the name of your academic contact before your first class begins. Find out who explains the degree plan, who tracks your progress toward graduation, how to reach that person and which deadlines matter most in your first term, such as add/drop and financial aid deadlines. Inquire whether new students can meet with a peer mentor who has already been through the process.

At National University, Orientation Peer Navigators in the University's Peer Navigator Network meet with new students one-on-one and during drop-in hours to help them navigate university systems and connect with campus resources.

Question: What support should a first-generation Latino student look for if changes in work, finances, caregiving, or family responsibilities affect their studies?

Answer: Know your options before you enroll in case work or family responsibilities interrupt your studies: whether you can drop to fewer courses, pause between terms or move a course to a later start date; whether emergency aid exists; and whom you contact first. For each option, ask how it would change your financial aid, what you would still owe and when you would be on track to graduate. The Lumina Foundation-Gallup State of Higher Education 2026 study found that one in three currently enrolled students had considered stopping out in the previous six months, and it named Hispanic and first-generation students among the groups at higher risk.2 Compare this kind of support across universities while you are still deciding.

Students in North San Diego County can also use The Nest at Escondido, a National University student support hub with study space, advisors, career services and on-site child care through the YMCA of San Diego County.

“Some students see asking for help as a sign they don't belong in college, so they wait until a small problem has grown. Part of my job is making that first call feel ordinary. A student who contacts the Dean of Students office about a work conflict in week two is using the University the way it is designed to be used,” Robinson said.

First-generation Latino students comparing universities can review National University's Whole Human EducationTM model and ask an admissions advisor for a degree plan, a transfer credit evaluation, a cost estimate for the remaining courses and the name of the person to contact if something changes after classes begin.

Sources

1 Excelencia in Education. Latino College Completion: United States 2026 Compilation. July 2026.

2 Lumina Foundation and Gallup. The State of Higher Education 2026: Valued but Out of Reach. May 2026.

About National University National University, a Veteran-founded nonprofit, has been dedicated to serving nontraditional, working, and military students since 1971. As San Diego's largest private nonprofit university, NU provides accessible, flexible learning options designed to help students achieve their goals while balancing family, service, work, and other commitments. NU offers over 100 programs through four-week courses, 1:1 Oxford-style instruction, and online and in-person learning. Each year, the university serves approximately 130,000 learners, including degree-seeking and workforce and professional development students. Its global network of 255,000 alumni contributes to communities and industries around the world. Guided by its Whole Human EducationTM approach, NU combines the support students need, meaningful learning experiences, and career-focused outcomes to help students succeed in school, work, and life. Learn more at NU.edu.

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