Aebi Schmidt Group Will Announce Third Quarter 2026 Earnings On November 11, 2026 And Declares Quarterly Dividend Of $0.025 Per Share

Earnings Announcement

The Company will announce its third quarter 2026 earnings before the market opens on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, and host an earnings conference call and webcast at 8:30am Eastern Time the same day.

Investors and analysts can access the conference call and webcast, including conference call materials, at , or directly through:



for the webcast, and for the live conference call with the ability to ask questions during the Q&A.



Declaration of Quarterly Dividend

The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.025 per share of common stock (CUSIP: H00501108). The dividend is payable on December 17, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 12, 2026.

The payment source for the dividend is Switzerland. Under Swiss law, the dividend is a return of capital, fully paid out of reserves from capital contributions and therefore tax free for Swiss shareholders. For all non-Swiss shareholders, the dividend is a return of capital or non-U.S. source income.