Aebi Schmidt Group Will Announce Third Quarter 2026 Earnings On November 11, 2026 And Declares Quarterly Dividend Of $0.025 Per Share

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FRAUENFELD, Switzerland, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aebi Schmidt Holding AG (NASDAQ: AEBI) (“Aebi Schmidt Group” or the“Company”), a world-class specialty vehicles leader, will hold its third quarter 2026 earnings call and webcast on November 11, 2026, and the Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.025 per share.
Earnings Announcement
The Company will announce its third quarter 2026 earnings before the market opens on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, and host an earnings conference call and webcast at 8:30am Eastern Time the same day.
Investors and analysts can access the conference call and webcast, including conference call materials, at , or directly through:
for the webcast, and for the live conference call with the ability to ask questions during the Q&A.
Declaration of Quarterly Dividend
The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.025 per share of common stock (CUSIP: H00501108). The dividend is payable on December 17, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 12, 2026.
The payment source for the dividend is Switzerland. Under Swiss law, the dividend is a return of capital, fully paid out of reserves from capital contributions and therefore tax free for Swiss shareholders. For all non-Swiss shareholders, the dividend is a return of capital or non-U.S. source income.
| Media contact
Tina Fischer, Corporate Communication
...
Phone: +41 44 308 58 48
Investor Contact
Simone Grancini, Director Investor Relations
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Phone: +41 44 308 58 77 | +1 920 259 0440
| Further information
(pictures, logos)
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About Aebi Schmidt Group
Aebi Schmidt Group (NASDAQ: AEBI) is a world-class specialty vehicles leader, positioned to accelerate growth and drive exceptional value. The Company is headquartered in Switzerland, employs approximately 6,000 employees, and operates production facilities and service and upfit centers across Europe and North America.
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