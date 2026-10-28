Sampo Group's Results For January-September 2026 Will Be Published On 4 November 2026
Sampo Group's results for January-September 2026 will be published on 4 November 2026
Sampo Group will publish the Interim Statement for January – September 2026 on 4 November around 8:30 am Finnish time (6:30 am UK time). The report and investor presentation will be available at .
Conference call
4 November at 10:30 am Finnish time (8:30 am UK time)
To ask questions, please join the teleconference by registering using the following link:
Upon registration, you will receive phone numbers as well as a conference ID and user ID to access the conference. If you wish to ask a question, please dial #5 on your telephone keypad to enter the queue.
Group CEO Morten Thorsrud, Group CFO Lars Kufall Beck, and Investor Relations will attend the conference call for investors and analysts.
The conference call can also be followed live at . A recorded version will later be available at the same address.
SAMPO PLC
Investor Relations and Group Communications
Further information:
Diane Michelberger
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030
Mirko Hurmerinta
Investor Relations Manager
tel. +358 10 516 0032
Media contacts:
...
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